Lil Nas X apologises after being accused of transphobia

American rapper, Lil Nas X has apologised to the trans community after receiving backlashes for mocking them in a now-deleted tweet.

The rapper, who goes by the real name Montero Lamar Hill, conceded that he initially ‘handled the situation with anger’ when his post was met with heavy criticisms.

Hill, who came out as gay in 2019, had tweeted a photo of influencer Glow Princess (Armanda Tounghui) to Twitter, joking that she was him after transitioning to female by saying: “The surgery was a success.”

Many fans argued that the tweet was an example of a ‘gay cis male … making transitioning a punchline of a joke’, 23-year-old Hill hit back: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f**kin serious.”

When one person asked why he had to ‘mention surgery tho’, Hill hit said: “Because she has titties? Are u dense?”

However, after some time to reflect on how the joke landed in light of recent anti LGBTQIA+ legislation in the US – which President Joe Biden has described as ‘close to sinful’ – Hill decided to delete the post and apologize to his followers.

He wrote: “Apologies to the trans community I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. Such love to you guys. Sorry.”

Many online users commended the star for his ‘willingness to admit’ when he’s wrong, with one commenting: “Honestly the joke is fine in my opinion, just really bad timing.

“Trans people are actively having our rights taken away, so for someone with such a large platform to make a joke about being trans right now when you’re not is just bad timing, good post though, just wait a year.

The musician, 23, is known for hit songs such as Call Me By Your Name and Old Time Road, as well as posting everything and anything on his social media.