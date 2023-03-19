Lagos polls: PDP decries violence, ballot box snatching

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, on Sunday condemned the violence, attacks and snatching of ballot boxes during Saturday’s Governorship/House of Assembly Elections in the state.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a statement in Lagos, said the violence led to the death of some persons.

“The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is using this medium to condemn the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the Governorship/State House of Assembly Elections, which took place in the state on Saturday.

“Our agents and indeed members of our party were witnesses to some of the violence and attacks in many areas of Lagos State including Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, Oshodi, and others areas.

“This is quite unbecoming of a state as metropolitan as Lagos, where things are expected to be done in conformity with democratic norms.

“We found it appalling that hoodlums, many of whom are said to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were behind the violence at several polling units across the state, which disrupted the electoral process,” he stated.

He said the violence was quite surprising as all political parties were signatories to the peace accord that preceded the election.

Amode, also Chairman, Media, and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, wondered while a political party and its agents would resort to violence.

The spokesman said: “As a party, we believe that what took place in Lagos State yesterday was not an election, but a mockery of our democracy.

“Not only were eligible voters intimidated, but they were also harassed, and humiliated and there were reports of killings in some areas of the state.”

Amode called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the exercise and come up with a full report of the election and evaluate the whole process.

“What happened in Lagos State yesterday was not an election, but a charade.

“It would be a surprise if at the end of the day the candidate of the APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is declared as the winner when people were prevented from voting in the strongholds of the opposition party, especially those of the PDP.

“Our democracy must be protected at this material time and no one should be allowed to truncate what all of us fought for and what we ought to enjoy together,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some areas of the state witnessed violent attacks by political thugs and hoodlums, leading to disruption of the exercise.

Reacting to allegations against the ruling party, APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Saturday, said the party had no reason to be violent.

Oladejo also urged the opposition parties to embrace peace and the spirit of sportsmanship.