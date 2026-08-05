Osun election: Police deploy 15,000 personnel DIG, AIGs, CPs for August 15 poll

Nigeria Formed Police Unit Police Replacement and Rotation

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Nigeria Police Force has warned politicians, security personnel and electoral officials against attempts to manipulate the August 15 governorship election in Osun State, declaring that anyone arrested for serious electoral offences will be transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election security in Osun State, CP Samuel Erale Etaifo, gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists and Divisional Police Officers at the Police Officers’ Mess in Osogbo.

Etaifo stated that the police would be deploying about 15,000 personnel, including Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Police Mobile Force (PMF) operatives and other specialised units, to guarantee adequate security before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

Describing the poll as a federal electoral assignment, the election security commissioner announced that suspects arrested for electoral offences would be moved out of Osun State to prevent interference with investigations and prosecution.

“This governorship election is a federal election. Anyone arrested for electoral offences will be taken out of Osun State to the Force Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution. There will be no room for interference,” he declared.

He also issued a strong warning to politicians, electoral officials and security personnel against compromising the electoral process, stressing that the Nigeria Police Force would not tolerate vote buying, ballot snatching, violence, voter intimidation or any other form of electoral malpractice.

“I want to warn all political actors, security personnel and even INEC officials not to manipulate the election. Anyone found violating the Electoral Act or attempting to undermine the credibility of the process will be held accountable,” he said.

Etaifo disclosed that he was mandated by the Inspector-General of Police to restore peace and coordinate security operations across Osun State ahead of the election.

According to him, he had already met Governor Ademola Adeleke to brief him on the assignment and reassure the state government of the police’s commitment to a peaceful poll.

“The early deployment of security personnel was intended to boost public confidence and encourage voter turnout by eliminating fear and intimidation.

“We cannot have a hostile atmosphere and expect to conduct a free and fair election. The early arrival of police personnel is to boost the confidence of the people of Osun State and discourage voter apathy,” he stated.

He maintained that the police would remain neutral and professional, promising a level playing field for all political candidates.

“Our duty is to guarantee a level playing field for every political actor. Gone are the days when the police were alleged to be partisan. Every political party must have equal opportunity to campaign and participate in the election without intimidation or harassment,” Etaifo said.

The police chief equally warned officers deployed for election against compromise or collusion with politicians, saying erring personnel would face disciplinary action.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security agencies and report suspicious activities, assuring that comprehensive security arrangements had been concluded to ensure a peaceful, free and credible governorship election.