Killers of Oyibo Chukwu will not go free – Nwobodo

Jim Nwobodo

By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo has sworn that anybody that participated in the killing of the Enugu East Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Oyibo Chukwu, would be arrested and prosecuted.

Nwobodo made the statement, in Enugu on Sunday, when he addressed a press conference, in furtherance to his support for the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mbah.

Nwobodo while condemning the killing of Chukwu noted that the deceased started his political career in his house, adding that those who murdered the LP candidate were irresponsible.

“I’m ashamed of the people that killed Oyibo Chukwu. Those who killed him will not go Scott free,” Nwobodo assured.

On the governorship candidacy of Mr. Peter Mbah of the PDP, Nwobodo said that Mbah has deep understanding of the problems facing Enugu state which he said was confirmed in his interaction with Mbah.

“Peter Mbah’s manifesto is not just rhetoric, it’s a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery. I found he is someone who sees diversity as gift and not division. Peter is not clannish, not with his exposure and network of friends, nationally and internationally.

“He believes all residents of Enugu are stakeholders that should be treated equally. His manifesto is a practical working document, he is ready to hit the ground running; he is not just a an intelligent theorist, he has practically demonstrated his ability to deliver by building a marketing oil business from ground zero to a dominant Oil and Gas marketing institution,” Nwobodo said.