Kashamu’s 26-year-old son, Rasheed wins Ogun Assembly seat

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Rasheed Kashamu, son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu has been announced as winner of the House of Assembly election in Ijebu North Constituency 1.

He polled 10, 004 votes to defeat the incumbent member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester ‘Niyi Abiodun, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kashamu has a B.Sc in International Business and Management from Brunel University, London. He also has a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey.

At 26, the younger Kashamu will be the youngest House of Assembly Member in Ogun state and second nationwide in this dispensation.

In similar vein, In Kwara state, a 26-year-old Rukayat Shittu has also been declared winner as a fresh member of the Kwara state House of Assembly.

Rukayat is a former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

In the result announced by the INEC returning officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya, Rukayat who contested on the platform of APC scored 7,521 votes to beat her PDP rival, who polled 6,957 votes in the Saturday House of Assembly election.

Rukayat will represent Owode/Onire constituency in Asa local government of Kwara State House of Assembly.