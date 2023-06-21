Ogun Assembly: Late Kashamu’s son inaugurated, becomes youngest lawmaker in Ogun

…meets Governor Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A son of the late politician in Ogun State, late Senator Buruji Kashamu;

Abdulrasheed has taken the oath of office as the youngest member of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Abdulrasheed, 26 years is one of the 26 legislators inaugurated into the state parliament on Tuesday, June 20.

The young Kashamu was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections, representing Ijebu North 1 State Constituency.

Speaking with newsmen after his inauguration, Abdulrasheed promised to operate an open-door policy to all, regardless of party affiliations in order to ensure good representation of the people of his Constituency.

“We are entrepreneurial in Ijebu North, and creating more jobs will be my primary focus by supporting artisans, market traders, farmers, businesses, particularly the youth and women, with easily accessible loans and skill acquisition programmes,” he said.

Abdulrasheed graduated from Brunel University, London, where he bagged his B.Sc in International Business and Management. He also received his Master of Science (M. Sc) degree in International Financial Management from the University of Surrey. He graduated with Merit in 2018.

Shortly after signing the oath of office, Abdulrasheed met with Governor Dapo Abiodun as they exchanged pleasantries. The lawmaker also thanked his constituents who turned out in Abeokuta in their numbers to show their support.

“I feel overwhelmed with the love I receive from our people. I want to appreciate everyone who came all the way for their show of love, commitment and undiluted loyalty.”