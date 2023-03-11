Just in: Uzodimma sacks labour commissioner

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri-The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday sacked his Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

However, Emelumba did not give a reason for the sack of the commissioner for labour and productivity.

But it was gathered that Ozuba’s sack, may not be unconnected with the ongoing state-wide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that has crippled the public power supply in Imo state, for the third day now.

The strike in the state caused a lot of controversies with the Imo state traders last Friday staging a protest in front of the Imo government house.

They warned the National Chairman of NLC, Joe Ajero, that the traders were ready to face him squarely to stop the strike in the state and that due to the power outage, they are now facing more economic challenges in the state.

It should be recalled that the NLC, National President, Ajero, has ordered a strike alleging that the Imo state government was interfering in their NLC, state election.