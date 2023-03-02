JAMB dismisses 2 staff over alleged misconduct

JAMB

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said it has dismissed two of its staff for gross misconduct.

The board in a statement yesterday, gave the names of the dismissed staff as Mr. Bilyaminu Ishaku and Mr. Andrew Anebi Candidus, both from JAMB office in Makurdi, Benue State.

It explained that the action was the fallouts of the accused appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committe which interrogated them for their actions considered

inimical to the image of the board.

Their dismissal, according to the statement released by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, took effect from February 27, 2023.

The statement read: “sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committe and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, I am directed to convey to you the approval of the Honourable Minister of Education of your dismissal from the service of the Board from 27th February, 2023 for serious misconduct.”

According to the statement, the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious misconduct as a “specific act of very serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour, which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proven, may lead to dismissal.

“The staff were directed to submit their identity cards and all other property of the Board in their possession to the State Coordinator, JAMB Office, Benue State, for onward submission to the Director, Human Resources, with immediate effect.”