INEC issues Certificates of Return to Borno Gov-Elect, 28 Assembly members

…Minister congratulates Zulum, donate N20 million, 10 trucks of grain to Maiduguri Monday Market fire victims

By Ndahi Marama

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has on Thursday presented Certificates of return to Borno state Governor Elect, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and his Deputy, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur after their successful re-election.

Also presented with Certificates of Return were the 28 state Assembly members including the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan who were all elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is even as the Minister of State for Agriculture, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri has congratulated the governor-elect and all other APC candidates who emerged victorious, in which he announced his personal donation to the tune of N20 million and 10 trucks of grains for onward distribution to the victims of Maiduguri Monday Market fire disaster.

At a colourful ceremony amidst tight security and mamoth crowd of APC supporters which took place at the Multi Purpose Hall, Sir Kashim College of Education in Maiduguri, the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Major General Modibbo Alkali (Rted), said the mission of the electoral umpire is very clear, which is to serve independently, effectively towards conducting free, credible, transparent and fair elections in the country.

To this end, the National Commissioner said, as stakeholders, they will always stand by the 2022 Electoral Act to ensure sustainable democracy for the interest of Nigerians.

While congratulating Governor Zulum and his deputy, Kadafur and all the other 28 House of Assembly Members -elect, Alkali enjoined them to be fair to all manners of people who gave them the mandates to serve, as according to him, INEC will cintinue to improve upon the use of technology to ensure transparency, free, credible and acceptable elections in the country.

“It is a great pleasure and privilege for me to present to you Certificates of Return after your victory in the last 18th March, 2023 gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls, i besiege all of you to justify the confidence reposed in you by your electorate in delivering good governance”. General Alkali said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Magaji, disclosed that the presentation of certificates of return to the Political office holders followed their elections under their various political platforms, and is within the stipulated time of 14 days after the last concluded Gubernatorial and state Assembly Elections in the state.

Speaking shortly after receiving his certificate on behalf of the other elected political office holders, governor Zulum thanked INEC for conducting free and fair election in the state which led to the APC swept all the 28 house of Assembly seats.

He dedicated the victory to God Almighty and the good people of the state who gave him another mandate to serve them, which he pledge not to disappoint them in the course of discharging his statutory responsibilities.

Zulum however extended an olive branch to all his opponents by joining hands with his administration in order to better the lives of Borno citizens.

While acknowledging the unflinching support received from President Muhammadu Buhari, the National and state leaders of the APC, particularly Borno APC Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, governor Zulum said, he will continue to remain indepted, even as he solicited for more prayers from all and sundry to ensure inclusive governance.

The elated Zulum further pledged that, in his second term, government will focus more on service delivery in the area of health, education, security, jobs creation, poverty alleviation, in addition to Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, as well as repatriation of all Borno Refugees from Niger, Cameroun and Chad Republic back home.

In a related development, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri has congratulated the governor-elect and all other APC candidates who emerged victorious, adding that, the re-election of Zulum as governor, is a good omen to the good people of the state, considering the fact that in the last three and half years of the present administration, governor Zulum has impacted positively in the area of security, healthcare, qualitative education through good governance.

The Minister who was at the Government House, Maiduguri shortly after presentation of certificate of return to governor Zulum announced his personal donation to the tune of N20 million and 10 trucks of grains to Borno State Government for onward distribution to the victims of Maiduguri Monday Market fire disaster.

Shehuri said, the fire disaster which ravaged over 12,999 shops at the Maiduguri popular Market on 26th February, 2023 has displaced thousands of traders from their hear earned businesses calls for concern from all and sundry to assist in no small measure in ameliorating their immediate sufferings and their families.

He said, the Market which served as centre of commercial hub not only to people of Borno or the North East region, but to the international communities, especially Caneroun, Niger and Chad republic which shares border with Borno.

The Minister therefore called on philantrophic individuals/organizations to give their support to the victims.

Responding, governor Zulum commended the Minister for the gesture, and promised that the money donated will be channelled directly to the account of the Market Committee, while the food items would be distributed judiciously to the victims and their families.