Imo records voter apathy, polling units empty

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The House of Assembly election in Imo State is characterised by low turn out of voters.

While officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early in many of the polling units, only a handful of voters were met on ground.

INEC officials were seen resting in many of the polling units visited by our correspondent.

At Orlu Road Primary School, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state, at 10:11AM, not up to 12 voters were seen at the two polling units on the school.

One of the voters who gave his name as Chris Onyekwere said the INEC officials came early but regretted that the people did not come out to vote.

“I have already voted, but the place is scanty. People are sitting back at their homes, maybe because of the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections”, he stated.

At Obetiti community, Aboh Mbaise L.G.A., indigenes ignored voting centres and went about their businesses, as only about three percent of the population that came for presidential and National Assembly polls, were seen at the polling units.

Other polling units in the area recorded same low turn out of voters.

At Girls Secondary School, Akwakuma, Owerri North L.G.A., youths were seen playing football while the two polling units in the school had less than 10 voters, who had already voted and were engaged in conversation, as at 10:40AM

Our correspondent stumbled into an aggrieved lady who resorted to mocking the situation.

“See how every where is empty. By this time on the day of presidential election, people were fighting for space.

“Let them do their election. I decided to go to church today. I have my PVC here but I will not vote, since we voted last time and they gave it to who they wanted”, the middle aged woman who reluctantly gave her name as Mrs. Nwankwo submitted.