IBB back to Nigeria after two months

Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(retd)

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has returned to Nigeria after two months of medical checkups in Switzerland.

Our Correspondent learnt that the former leader arrived Minna his home town, Thursday, en route Abuja through a chartered flight.

General Babangida it would be recalled travelled out of the country on Saturday, 7th of January, 2023 for a routine medical checkup from Minna International Airport for another connecting flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where he was flown in a private jet out of the country.

He was said to have been accompanied on the trip by his second son, Aminu and another security personnel.

Babangida arrived at Abuja International Airport around 4 pm. and was received by his second son, Aminu and former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gusau. He was accompanied on the trip by two of his children, Muhammed Babangida and Aisha.

There were rumours that the former President envisaged some upheavals ahead and during the general elections which was immediately dispelled by one of his Spokesperson, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi.

Mahmud in his reaction to the rumour then simply said, “the General is not envisaging any controversy.

“The former Military President is not envisaging any controversy before and after the elections. All I know is that he is scheduled for a checkup and this is what he has gone for,” he affirmed.

General Babangida in a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Thursday described his victory at the Saturday polls as a new dawn for Nigeria and wished him well.