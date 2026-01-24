2027: Only God will determine my fate – Gov. Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said that his political fate in 2027 general elections rests solely in the hands of God.

The governor stated this during the distribution of motorcycles to social media handlers drawn from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, “Whatever decision we take, it is God that destined it. And we have believe He will guide us. For me, the people come first, before 2027.

“Secondly, let’s unity to uplift Kano and it people out of challenges. If we will do that sincerely, every other thing will fall into place with ease.

“Only God knows tonight, tomorrow or next who will live to see them not to even talk about 2027. We believe when we get there, God will see us through. If God decide it is us, so be it and if he decided otherwise, it is still His will.”

He however, cautioned social media influencers against promoting division and hatred but instead harnessing the potential of the social media platform to promote unity among the residents.

The governor said the gesture was aimed at compensating the social media handlers who were part and parcel of his campaign train to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo was conspicuously absent at the event on Saturday as Governor Yusuf made his first public appearance after announcing his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, fueling speculations of a rift between the duo.

In similar public events held in the state in the recent past, the deputy governor was usually seen accompanying the governor.

Since the political crisis erupted in the state, the deputy governor has been seen aligning himself more with NNPP leader and former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Hours before the governor announced his resignation, Deputy Governor Gwarzo was said to be at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, to receive Kwankwaso on his return to the state.