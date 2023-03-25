I was once booed on stage for attacking internet fraudsters – Eben Keys

By Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award-winning spoken word poet, singer and actor Aibuedefe Osawese Ebenezer, popularly known as Eben keys has recalled how he was booed and disgraced out of the stage for speaking against internet fraud during his performances.

Sharing this embarrassing moment in a chat with NollyNow, the versatile artiste said the event which happened some time ago, was an awards show in which he was one of the guest artistes to thrill the audience on the night.

Narrating the embarrassing incident, the Edo boy said: “It was an award show and I was one of the guest artists. I performed a piece where I spoke against internet fraud and other social vices my generation has become very much soaked into. I didn’t realize earlier that almost everyone in the audience there was guilty of the crime and they weren’t happy hearing me verbally attacking them. So, the hall got rowdy with various comments like ‘who be this one.’ I stopped mid-way into my performance, feeling embarrassed and sad that I was booed. But I haven’t changed. I still frowned at internet fraud and other social vices.”

Eben Keys, who’s also a music producer, song writer and voice-over artist, said he started his career as a keyboardist and a vocalist in his local church choir, before he later developed passion for spoken word.

“I developed the habit of writing rap songs just before I gained admission into Edo State Polytechnic, where I did my National Diploma. Fortunately, I was surrounded by talented friends who influenced me a lot with their way of thinking. As I advanced musically, I also improved on my rap skills. I figured out a way of fusing my rap verses with popular worship songs. Thereafter, I started going from campus to campus, performing during fellowships. Gradually, I became popular on campus,” he recounted.

Indeed, the multi-talented artist has always had a passion for unlocking mental and psychological doors to allow happiness, satisfaction, joy and self-fulfillment flow through with the use of his craft.

The multi-talented artist revealed how the likes of veteran spoken word poet, Alex Osagie influenced his craft, saying “he mentored and exposed me to different platforms where I was invited to perform.”

Eben Keys also acknowledged the contribution of popular film director, Lancelot Imasuen, who, he said, was seriously investing in the art and nurturing young poets through his Benin Poetry Club.