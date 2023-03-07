I may reconsider sacked teachers — Adeleke

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration may review the sacking of 1500 teachers ‘illegally’ recruited by his predecessor.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of his 100 days in office at Executive Lounge of the Governor’s Office in Osogbo, he said the case of the teachers will be reviewed after the electioneering period and possibly along with others issues the administration’s review committee investigated.

His words, “I am a governor that believed in rule of law and due process. After the electioneering period, we will look into their case. If due process is followed then I will know what to do, but I don’t believe in deploying sentiment into such issues.

“You will recall I set up various committees when I took over governance of Osun state. The committees are already submitting their reports. I have consequently set up white papers committee on the recommendations of the various committees. Before long, our government will take decisions on the various recommendations through a white paper.

“On the University of Ilesa, the Adhoc Committee has submitted its report. As I noted above, the white paper on the committee report will soon be issued. I assure the people of Ijesaland that my administration is committed to the protection of their interest. Our administration is only determined to ensure a sustainable take-off of the University”.

The Governor noted that since his inauguration, his administration has embarked on the reconstruction of 14 major roads across the state as well as the dualisation of Osogbo-Ikirun, which according to him, was abandoned by his predecessor.

Among the roads under construction, the Governor listed, include, Oja oba (iso isu/ iso ata/ iso eran/ iso ewe)- First Baptist Model Academy with spur to Oba Oyetona street, Osogbo. Enuwa- oniyangi – ita osun -oke atan with spur to egbedu – ilode junction Ile ife. Ibadan/ife express junction- islamiya okiti junction, Ikire. Alajue junction (ojularide street ) bode junction- admus filling station/ oja oje Ede.

Others are Monday market- railway station road, Ikirun; Iresi township road; Ansaruldeen central mosque junction – kuti junction – hospital road, Iwo; Ita-ofa-oromu-araromi (market gate ) Ilesa; and Atakumosa market road; obiteni-omo ofe road, Ilesa, among others.