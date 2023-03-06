I feel very sorry for the next Head of State

By Dele Sobowale

not accept if nominated; and I will not serve if elected” – William T Sherman, 1820-1891, American Civil War General, in 1884I feel very sorry for the next Head of State



If you think everybody is dying to become President of his country; then think again. Sherman, a victorious General, was highly-favoured to be nominated and elected in 1884. He poured cold water on the enthusiasm of his promoters. Another eccentric public figure, Henry Clay, 1777-1852, announced to all Americans. “I had rather be right than President.” It is quite possible that there are only half a dozen of us in Nigeria who won’t want to be President for one day – particularly after Buhari. He departs on May 29, 2023, and, he would leave behind a Himalayas mountain of debt, side by side with a molehill of revenue to help repay it. Candidly, none of the contenders for the Presidency would qualify as a reasonable economic man.

They have spent a colossal fortune; just to inherit the sort of headache which only a confirmed masochist would want. No Nigerian Head of State – civilian or military – has ever inherited the socoi-economic, and now political, mess – which Buhari will bequeath to his eventual successor.

“FG Borrows N2.1trn in two months…

The following does not represent the sum total of what Nigeria owes, in the aggregate, or the total liability outstanding, which totally dwarf the largest conceivable revenue in the next four years – which is all the time one should reasonably grant the next Head of State. It may be shorter.

Before the revelation of the N2.1trn recently borrowed, which presumably brought the total to N101.1trn, approximately, there was N99trn – which included N23.7trn illegally taken from the CBN under Ways and Means, W&M. The Federal Government, or more precisely, the Buhari government, which violated several statutes while incurring these loans is proposing a solution which is unknown to law.

It never occurred to the framers of our laws that a government could become such a serial lawbreaker as to require extra-ordinary measures to bail the country out of the economic quagmire in which Nigeria is at the moment. For that matter, it never crossed the minds of the legal draftsmen, who produced the CBN Act, that the Central Bank of Nigeria would be a willing accomplice to the irregularities. Based on projected revenues for this year and last year, 100 per cent of 2024 revenue would have to go into servicing that and other debts outstanding.

There will not be a kobo left for anything else. Where the next Head of State would find the funds to fulfil all the promises made to Fellow Nigerians is a mystery to me.

Judgment Debt: $9.1bn Outstanding

Granted, this problem was inherited from the Yar’Adua/Jonathan administration. But, for eight years Mr Abubakar Malami just kept it in a London court without resolution. Certainly, the other party will ask the court to rule in its favour. Suddenly, $9.1bn of our insufficient funds and assets might be seized for settlement. If that happens this year, the next Head of State would soon be wishing he lost the election. That amount comes to N4.2trn or 25 per cent of this year’s total budget; and it would have to be paid at once.

Unfortunately, that is not the only judgement debt outstanding. The FG, from the Presidency to the security agencies (and especially the Police, DSS, Army, Air Force and Navy) are all serial offenders; all ignore court judgments awarded against them with the sort of impunity which would shock their counterparts in nations where the rule of law prevails.

CBN Anchor Borrowers Loans

“Every great enterprise starts off with enthusiasm for an exalted aim and ends up bogged down in petty politics.” Charles Peguy, 1873-1914.

The road to hell is always paved with good intentions; particularly with respect to economic programmes. When the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, was launched in 2016, starting with N40bn, those of us who could recollect what happened to the Peoples Bank, PB, which was created by Decree 45, 1990 and Community Bank, CB, which was established by Decree 46, 1992, expressed serious doubts about the ultimate success of ABP.

Explanatory Notes to the Peoples Bank read as follows:

“The Decree establishes the Peoples Bank of Nigeria to give basic credit to the under-privileged Nigerians involved in legitimate economic activities charging them with a minimum interest of not more than 5 per cent.”

At the time banks were charging prime customers about 18 per cent; and it was easier for a camel to pass through a needle’s eye than for a poor person to obtain a bank loan – at any interest rate.

On 16 July 1991, the Community Bank Board was inaugurated with a great deal of fanfare. Professor Mabogunje confirmed that “the Community Banks were meant to facilitate the programmes of the Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructures by providing easy access to credit for rural producers”. By mere coincidence, the original Head Office of the PB was one floor below my office at 200, Igbosere Road, Lagos; and I was there on the day CBs were inaugurated as an interested party.

It never occurred to me that I was an eyewitness to two federal projects starting off with great enthusiasm while being absolutely delusional. Within two years, it was clear to me that the honest, poor rural dweller needing only easy access to credit hardly exists. Most of the loans granted to them have ended as money down the drain.

Thus when President Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, inaugurated ABP in 2016, with just N40bn, there was little doubt in my mind that it was akin to putting one’s hand in a pool where crocodiles lie below. Certainly, N40bn to test the validity of an illusion was money CBN could afford to lose. While nobody was looking, the investment in day dreams grew to N1trn; and the nightmares took over. Today, after almost seven years of cover-up, it is clear to everybody – farmers, consumers and other stakeholders – that the ABP has failed in its mission of improving the nation’s food sustainability and sufficiency. CBN is now faced with the difficult task of recovering loans made to most of their farmer-clients. Here is the evidence.

“Only 24% of CBN Anchor Borrowers’ loans repaid – IMF” March 1, 2023

“The weak effect of agricultural credit on production growth could be associated with difficulties in targeting the correct recipients [read politicisation of the loans]….Part of the problem is that the incentive structure for repayment is weak; the recipient of the loans are not always well targeted and occasionally, the funding is used for other purchases [read loans accepted as their own shares of the national cake].”

The report also stated that “The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, in December 2022, said most beneficiaries of the billions of naira released by the CBN under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme were not Nigerian farmers.”

I can confirm the statement about non-Nigerians collecting ABP loans from reports by my long term associates in Goronyo and Ilela axis of Sokoto State. Many of the recipients were from Niger Republic. They scammed Nigeria and fled. I have gone to great lengths about ABP in order to do two things. First, warn the incoming government that a food crisis is imminent. Second, to warn them against ideas based only on good intentions. They don’t work.