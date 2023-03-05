Higher position is call to service – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says appointment to an important position is a high call to service and responsibility to God and the people.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the vice president was as Special Guest of Honour at the Enthronement Service of the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Rev. Michael Akinwale.

The service was held at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity in the FCT.

The church service also featured the presentation of Sir Kayode Beckley as the new Methodist Church Diocesan and Archdiocesan Lay President.

“Indeed, the office means that your voice must be heard and your leadership seen where there is injustice, deprivation or lack.

“The high call of service to the gospel of Christ is a ministry to all, whether they be amongst the membership of the Methodist Church or even those of other denominations and beliefs.”

He congratulated the new archbishop of Abuja and commended him for his many decades of service to the church.

Osinbajo said that his enthronement was an affirmation of his lifetime devotion to God and continuous good work in His vineyard.

“As his Eminence, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria sat your Grace on the throne.

”I knew that you were not blinded by the pomp and pageantry of this great occasion, but that you see this as a call to the service of God and man, a great responsibility in our country and world.”

Osinbajo cited the Holy Book in 1 Timothy 5:17 “The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honour, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching.”

The vice president said that Akinwale’s elevation to his new position was also a recognition of his exceptional spiritual and administrative service as the Secretary of the Conference from 2016 to 2022.

Osinbajo also congratulated Beckley, while also acknowledging the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Aba, and all their eminences present at the ceremony.

“God has given you life and good health to see the progress and advancement of the ministry that God has given you, the Methodist Church in Nigeria.

“Your grace, I pray that this enthronement would release fresh oil of grace and influence for greater achievements in the Archdiocese of Abuja, in Nigeria and across the globe,” he prayed.

In his remarks, Akinwale thanked the vice president for honouring them with his presence at the service, describing him as a man of character and purpose.

“We, the Christians in this country are very proud of you; we celebrate you; you are a man of great humility and a pastor to the core.

“Thank you for coming to honour God on this day; when I visited you, you promised that you would be here; you are a nobleman, a man of intellect.

“May the Lord God continue to bless you and may your days be long.

“I pray for you that under your watch, this country will not disintegrate; under your watch, the Lord will preserve this country to be greater and better, regardless of the current challenges,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the service were the former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, former Prelates of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche and Sunday Makinde, among other bishops and members of the clergy.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao were represented at the event.(NAN)