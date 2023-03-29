FRSC to clampdown on reckless drivers nationwide

Photo used to illustrate the story

… decries wanton abuse of legal speed limits

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to protect the rights of passengers against negligence and recklessness by commercial drivers, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed Commanding Officers to begin with the effect, of an aggressive clampdown on traffic violators nationwide.

Biu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal’s action was taken following the fatal crashes that occurred on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 March 2023 in Liba around Gonan Rogo, and Bunza area all in Kebbi State, where he has ordered the prosecution and commenced judicial processes against drivers involved in Liba and Bunza fatal crashes.

He decried the continuous and indiscriminate violation of legal speed limit as well as other established traffic regulations by some drivers, which has led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties on the highways.

The statement disclosed that the Monday 27 March unfortunate lone crash which occurred at exactly 1730HRS, involved a DAF Trailer with registration number SKF 131XA, conveying 61 people plying through the Jega-Yauri route in Kebbi State.

The crash report reveals that a total of 61 people were involved, out of which 36 victims, 1 Female Adult and 1 female child sustained different injuries including fractures, bruises and head injuries. More so, 23 victims, 21 male adults, 1 male child and 1 female adult were killed.

The crash occurred as a result of overloading and tyre burst leading to loss of control that resulted in the avoidable fatalities. The injured victims were rescued to Maiyama General Hospital while the dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

On the other hand, the Sunday 26 March crash which happened at Kwanar Tunga Junction in Kamba Local Government Council of Kebbi State, involved a Toyota Carina saloon car registered as BDG129CZ and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with the following registration details NSR 495 NS.

The crash involved a total of 14 people, 3 Male adults and 11 female adults. Out of this, 2 male adults sustained injuries while 12 victims, 1 male adult and 11 female adults were killed.

The investigation report also reveals that the crash was primarily caused by Speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

The victims have been taken to Bunza General Hospital, in Kamba Local Government Council of the State.

Biu commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured quickest recovery while reiterating that the Corps will continually put in its best to ensure that the roads are made safer for all to use.

FRSC to clampdown on reckless drivers nationwide

… decries wanton abuse of legal speed limits

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to protect the rights of passengers against negligence and recklessness by commercial drivers, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed Commanding Officers to begin with effect, aggressive clampdown on traffic violators nationwide.

Biu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal’s action was taken following the fatal crashes that occurred on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 March, 2023 in Liba around Gonan Rogo, and Bunza area all in Kebbi State, where he has ordered the prosecution and commenced judicial processes against drivers involved in Liba and Bunza fatal crashes.

He decried the continuous and indiscriminate violation of legal speed limit as well as other established traffic regulations by some drivers, which has led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties on the highways.

The statement disclosed that the Monday 27 March unfortunate lone crash which occurred at exactly 1730HRS, involved a DAF Trailer with registration number SKF 131XA, conveying 61 people plying through the Jega-Yauri route in Kebbi State.

The crash report reveals that a total of 61 people were involved, out of which 36 victims, 1 Female Adult and 1 female child sustained different injuries including fractures, bruises and head injuries. More so, 23 victims, 21 male adults, 1 male child and 1 female adult were killed.

The crash occurred as a result of overloading and tyre burst leading to loss of control that resulted in avoidable fatalities. The injured victims were rescued at Maiyama General Hospital while the dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

On the other hand, the Sunday 26 March crash which happened at Kwanar Tunga Junction in Kamba Local Government Council of Kebbi State, involved a Toyota Carina saloon car registered as BDG129CZ and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with the following registration details NSR 495 NS.

The crash involved a total of 14 people, 3 Male adults and 11 female adults. Out of this, 2 male adults sustained injuries while 12 victims, 1 male adult and 11 female adults were killed.

The investigation report also reveals that the crash was primarily caused by Speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

The victims have been taken to Bunza General Hospital, in Kamba Local Government Council of the State.

Biu commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured quickest recovery while reiterating that the Corps will continually put in its best to ensure that the roads are made safer for all to use.