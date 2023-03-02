FIXIT congratulates President-elect, Tinubu

,

Dr Patrick Omoyeni, Founder, of FIXIT NIGERIA, the one-stop service place connecting people and businesses locally and promoting Nigeria Export Potentials, internationally, heartily congratulates Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect on the victory at the keenly contested 2023 Presidential Elections.

Bola Tinubu is wished lofty success as he prepares to take up the responsibilities and challenges of his new office as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless Nigeria.