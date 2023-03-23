Euro 2024 qualifiers: Italy vs England — team news, head-to-head

England might finally have the chance to avenge their scorching Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy when they face the Azurri on Thursday as the Euro 2024 qualifiers get underway.

Both teams will clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with the Three Lions winless in their last five encounters against the English team.

In their last five meetings, there have been four draws and the famous 1-0 win for Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Sep 24, 2022: Italy 1-0 England UEFA Nations League

Jun 12, 2022: England 0-0 Italy UEFA Nations League

Jul 12, 2021: Italy 1(3) – (2)1 England Euro 2020

Mar 28, 2018: England 1-1 Italy Friendly

Apr 1, 2015: Italy 1-1 England Friendly

The players called up for Italy are:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma(PSG), Wladimiro Falcone(LEC), Alex Meret (NAP).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (INT), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Alessandro Buongiorno (TOR), Matteo Darmian (INT), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP), Alessio Romagnoli(LAZ), Giorgio Scalvini (ATL), Leonardo Spinazzola(ROM), Rafael Toloi (ATL).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (INT), Bryan Cristante(ROM), Davide Frattesi (SAS), Jorginho (ARS), Lorenzo Pellegrini (ROM), Matteo Pessina(MON), Sandro Tonali(ACM), Marco Verratti (PSG).

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (SAS), Wilfried Gnonto (LEE), Vincenzo Grifo (SCF), Simone Pafundi (UDI), Matteo Politano (NAP), Mateo Retegui (TIG), Gianluca Scamacca (WHU)

The players called up for England are:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (EVE), Aaron Ramsdale (ARS)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (CHE), Eric Dier (TOT), Marc Guehi (CRY), Reece James (CHE), Harry Maguire (MNU), Luke Shaw (MNU), John Stones (MCI), Kieran Trippier(NU), Kyle Walker (MCI)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (BVB), Conor Gallagher (CHE), Jordan Henderson (LIV), James Maddison (LEI), Kalvin Phillips (MCI), Declan Rice (WHU)

Forwards: Phil Foden (MCI), Jack Grealish (MCI), Harry Kane (TOT), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Ivan Toney (BRE)