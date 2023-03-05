Elections: I lived in four countries as refugee – Juliet Ibrahim

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revisited her sad story, recalling how she grew up and lived in four different countries as a refugee.

The beautiful actress recounted her story, while advising Nigerians to toe the path of peace following the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential election in the country.

Sharing some of her words of encouragement, the actress said as a child she grew up in four different countries and due to unfortunate circumstances her family relocated three times.

She narrates: “As a child, I grew up and lived in four different countries and due to unfortunate circumstances my family had to relocate thrice.

“I experienced three civil wars.

“I witnessed my parents and relatives being harassed right before my eyes. These are moments I still remember vividly and I relive these memories every election or political unrest.

“I still get traumatized by the mere sound of fireworks. I do not wish this experience upon anyone.

“So I say to you brothers and sisters that violence is never the answer.”

Meanwhile, the screen diva is currently having a swell time in Mexico, where she celebrated her birthday days back with her family members and friends.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the beautiful actress was seen having fun on zip lines.

“It’s been so much fun celebrating my birthday with family members and friends in Mexico.

“We visited theme parks and had a swell time on zip lines, experiencing water activities and walking through caves.

“So many beautiful moments that I couldn’t even capture on phone. It’s been fun all the way,” she wrote on IG.

Juliet Ibrahim, who began her acting career in 2005, starring in her debut movie, “Crime to Christ” was born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian-Liberian mother.

She’s the eldest child and has two sisters including actress Sonia Ibrahim, and a brother.

Juliet and her siblings spent the longest part of their childhood in Lebanon and Ivory Coast due to civil wars.