Elections begin early in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship and State Assembly elections in Ogun State began early as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Though, there is tight security at everywhere in Abeokuta, the State capital, but residents trooped out in the large number to vote for candidates of their choice.

Voting began in most areas visited in the metropolis, as electoral officials arrived at their duty post as early as 7:45am in Ward 14 unit 005 and 008, Oluwo