Edo polls: Women protest over inconclusive assembly elections, CRPP faults process

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Women from the Ovia South West constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly have demanded that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declare Sunday Aghedo as the winner of Saturday’s election.

The women who took the protest to the INEC office in Benin City called on the Returning Officer, Professor Francis Omoruyi, to declare their candidate winner.

This protest is on the heels of calls by the chairman of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), Dr. Samson Isibor who alleged irregularities in several voting centers and alleged massive vote buying by agents allegedly loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki in parts of Edo South senatorial district, Edo Central and Edo North.

He said the coalition would consider legal options to address the situation if the electoral umpire allowed the noticed irregularities unaddressed.

At the INEC office, the spokesperson of the women, Mrs. Angela Okpame while commending INEC for the conduct of the said “we voted for Hon Sunday Aghedo in 2019 he was denied inauguration and so for four years, Ovia South West had no representation and by 2023, God did it again, we voted for him again to return to the house, Hon Sunday Aghedo won the election, the result has been uploaded only for one man, Professor Omoruyi that wants to rub the name of INEC in the mud announced that the election was inconclusive.”

Also a petition by counsel to Aghedo, Ogbankwa Douglas said Aghedo won the election based on results declared at the wards by the “Returning Officers at the Ward, with copies of the prescribed Form EC8 Series, with no incidence whatsoever and with the results returned, being in full compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.”

Also the state chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse called on the INEC to prevail on Omoruyi to release the results just as he expressed surprise that the returning officer is from the same Iguobazuwa that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from.

Receiving the protesters, the Head Voter Education and Publicity Timidi Wariowei said he has listened to their complaints and the petition from Aghedo which he said the Benin office of the INEC would send to its headquarters where a final decision on the matter would be taken.