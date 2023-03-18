Edwards vs Usman: Kamaru seeks redemption as rivals weigh-in for UFC 286 bout

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman weighed in at 170lb for their welterweight title fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) 286 main event.

Former champion, Usman seeks redemption at the octagon against Edwards.

The MMA fight is set to take place at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday. UFC 286 is the first numbered show in the United Kingdom since UFC 204 in 2017, where Bisping beat Dan Henderson.

31-year-old British fighter, Leon Edwards is making the first title defence since he secured a shocking win against former champion, Nigerian Kamaru Usman in August.

The bout will feature a third fight between the duo who are familiar opponents. 35-year old Usman earned a decision win when the pair first met in 2015.

The trilogy bout at O2 Arena has been billed as the biggest MMA fight to ever take place in Britain.

Edwards and Usman exchanged words during the face-offs with UFC president, Dana White having to stand between the duo in an animated scene.

“I’m excited to be here tomorrow and put a show on for you guys, to do another headshot and take him out again,” said Edwards.

Usman is set to reclaim the title he surprisingly lost to Edwards in August. The Nigerian previously held the title for more than three years from 2019, making five defences.

The Nigerian nightmare, Usman said: “He’s talking now so tomorrow night we’re going to talk in that octagon.”

On Saturday, Edwards and Usman will headline the UFC 286 event which is set to also feature other interested ties in London.

All the other fighters made weight apart from Canada’s Malcolm Gordon, who was 3.5lb over the flyweight limit for his fight with Britain’s Jake Hadley.

The co-main event sees American Justin Gaethje take on Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev.

Similarly, American Colby Covington weighed in as backup for the main event, but will not fight with Usman and Edwards both making weight.

British fighters including Jack Shore, Muhammad Mokaev, Joanne Wood, and Lerone Murphy are also set to feature on the undercard.