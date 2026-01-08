‘I’d never do that to a brother’ — Kamaru Usman apologises over leaked Anthony Joshua video

Nigerian UFC legend Kamaru Usman has issued a heartfelt apology after a brief FaceTime conversation with British boxing star Anthony Joshua was posted online.

Joshua was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway near Lagos, Nigeria last week.

The crash tragically claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends and teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, whose funerals were held on Sunday at a mosque in London.

Many within the combat sports community have paid tribute to the pair, and Joshua himself has vowed to look after their families for life.

A video recently surfaced showing Joshua speaking to Kamaru Usman via FaceTime just hours after the collision.

The call, which took place before an MMA event in Lagos on December 30, captured the boxer seated in a treatment room, reflecting on the accident while appearing to have bandages on his head and torso. Mirror Fighting has opted not to publish the full details of the conversation.

Following criticism over the video, Usman took to X to apologise, writing, “After seeing what’s being written it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded. I realized after and asked about it. I take full responsibility for not properly watching the video that was released and keeping my private conversation with my brother AJ private. SMH. Big L on me. That’s not something I would ever do to a friend/ brother.”

Joshua, still grieving, paid tribute to his friends again on social media on Thursday. Writing on Instagram, he said, “Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

Vanguard News