DSS arraigns four suspected terrorists in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Department of State Services on Wednesday arraigned four suspected terrorists before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects; Aliu Abubabar, Abubakar Usman, Abubabar Amadu, Adamu Aliu were arrested on December 9, 2022.

The suspects were arraigned for terrorism and kidnapping in a suit number MISC/15/2023 between the State vs Aliu Abubabar and three others.

The Prosecution Counsel, Emmanuel Zamba, told the court that the DSS had filed a motion ex parte dated March 15 in respect of the suit.

He explained that the motion filed contains a five-paragraph affidavit, seeking an order of the court to remand the suspects at the prison custody in the state.

He added that the suspects were arrested for terrorism and kidnapping on December 9, 2022, within the jurisdiction of the court.

Zamba said the offences allegedly committed were contrary to sections 2 and 3 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He said, “We are praying for an order of this honourable court to detain the defendants in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional service for 30 days pending the determination of the suit.

“The defendants are suspected to have committed an act of terrorism within the jurisdiction of this honourable court on 9 December, 2022.”

The Chief Magistrate, M O Osinbajo, in her ruling granted the prayer of the DSS as pleaded by the Zamba.

She, however, adjourned the case till April 17 for further reports from the DSS.