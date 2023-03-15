Dogara under fire for supporting APC guber candidate 

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has come under fire for not supporting the re-election of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Dogara had declared support for the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) calling on the people of the state to vote Bala Mohammed out on Saturday.

The kinsmen, under the umbrella of former aides, trooped on Tuesday to address journalists in reaction to Yakubu Dogara’s recent interview with an online Hausa media.

The former Speaker had explained in an interview the reasons he fell apart with Governor Mohammed and decided to endorse the APC gubernatorial candidate, Abubakar for the 2023 governor of the state.

Kefas Magaji who spoke on behalf of the Concerned Stakeholders from Zaar land and other ethnic groups in Dogara’s constituency, opined that the former Speaker has no political value to add to the APC gubernatorial candidate.

According to him, “He no longer has any support base. He is a political liability hunting for money everywhere. He will not add value to your campaign. All his ranting in your team is to justify the money he will collect from you.

“In the House of Representatives Election held on 25th February 2023, his APC candidate lost in all the polling units in Tafawa Balewa town and also in Dogara’s polling unit in Gwarangah of Bogoro Local Government Area, where he voted.”

The Legal Practitioner also said that the political demise of the former Speaker was near because he has formed the notorious habit of fighting every governor of the state for selfish reasons.

“Since 2007 when Yakubu Dogara was first elected, he has fought with every state governor once elected. He fought with Mal Isa Yuguda, Gov. M. A. Abubakar and now Sen. Bala Abdukadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi).”

“Honourable Dogara spoke dishonourably, when he called on the good people of Bauchi State to come out en mass in order to vote for Air Marshall Baba Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) in the Elections.

“In an attempt to substantiate his appeal, he raised childish arguments as the misdeeds of the current governor. He started by claiming that he brought our amiable governor to office in 2019,” he added.