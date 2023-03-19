Sanwo-Olu in early lead, as Desmond Elliot wins

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, is in early lead, as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continues with collation.

So far, Sanwo-Olu has 593,614 votes.

The Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 201,353 votes, while Olajide Adediran, Jandor, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got 53,827 votes.

Specifically, Governor Sanwo-Olu won Somolu LGA, polling 36,783 votes to defeat LP’s Gbadebo, who scored 15,096, while Jandor of PDP got 3,130 votes.

Recall that APC lost this local government at the presidential election.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the candidate of the APC, Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliott, winner of the state Assembly election.

Elliott polled 17,837 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adebayo Bode of the Labour Party, LP, who had 7,822 votes.

Also, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thompson Sulaimon Abolaji, polled 1,045 votes.

The result was announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr. O. J. Fenuga.