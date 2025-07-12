Lagos LG polls: APC takes early lead across 57 councils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is currently leading in the local government polls which ended at about 3pm as sorting and results are ongoing across the 57 councils of the state.

This is coming amid low turnout of voters across the councils.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking with journalists after casting his vote at his Adeniji-Adele electoral ward, acknowledged the delay experienced in the early hours, blaming it on logistics.

Feelers coming as at 4pm, revealed that the APC was leading in the areas like Adeniji-Adele, polling Unit 006, St. Stevens Nursery and Primary School, where Sanwo-Olu voted, Yaba, Somolu and Bariga, Ikeja, Agege, where the results for the chairmanship and councilorship elections were declared with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, trailing and Labour Party, LP, in third place.

APC candidate hails exercise

Meanwhile, APC, Chairmanship candidate for Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Adebayo Adefuye, has described the exercise as smooth, free and fair.

‎Speaking shortly after casting his vote, Adefuye commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and described it as one of the most important elections because it connects directly with the grassroots.

‎Unveiling his vision, the chairmanship candidate unveiled a comprehensive plan titled: “Yaba tuntun,” meaning “New Yaba,” which he said represents a fresh start and a correction of past errors.

‎‎Reacting to the recent enforcement of local government financial autonomy by the Federal Government, Adefuye expressed strong support, praising President Bola Tinubu for championing the reform.