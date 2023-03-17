Desmond Elliot condemns attack on LP opponent in Lagos

The lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliot, has condemned the attack on the campaign team of his Labour Party opponent, Olumide Oworu.

Hoodlums had attacked some supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in the Surulere area of Lagos on Thursday, injuring some members of the party.

Oworu tweeted, on Thursday, that thugs invaded his campaign rally which held on Tuesday at Iponri, Surulere.

He wrote, “My team and I were attacked on Tuesday as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t escalate past the level it was. The case has been reported at the Iponri police station.

“I am not deterred by the incident. Instead, I am more committed to seeing this through. We will pass through the wards in constituency 1 (Akinhanmi/Cole, Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Igbaja/Stadium, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Yaba/Ojuelegba). See you outside!”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the Tuesday attack, saying, “I can confirm that but I don’t have all the details yet.”

In a statement shared via his verified Facebook page on Friday, the All Progressives Congress candidate and incumbent Surulere Constituency Representative tagged Oworu’s attackers as “overzealous political jobbers masquerading as party supporters.”

The release read in part, “The attention of the Media Office of Hon. Olushola Desmond Elliot has been drawn to the senseless attack on the supporters of the Labour Party in Surulere by suspected thugs and overzealous political jobbers masquerading as party supporters.

“Elliot has reiterated at several fora in the build-up to the general election that he will never be a party to any move that seeks to undermine the peaceful coexistence that we currently enjoy in Lagos State as citizens under the able leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

He further condemned “in strong terms,” the act of violence, and enjoined residents of the state to remain peaceful as they head to the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on Saturday.