De Gea, Man United remain optimistic amid contract talks

Manchester United and goalkeeper, David de Gea are optimistic about reaching an agreement that will see the Spanish goalkeeper extend his contract at Old Trafford.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Spaniard turned down a contract extension offered to him by the club as the proposal was not ‘good’ enough.

Due to circumstances, De Gea, 32, will reportedly be offered less than his current salary if a new agreement is ready.

The Spaniard, according to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, wants to remain at the Old Trafford side as he hopes to reach an agreement with the club soon.

David de Gea wants to stay, Man United want to keep him. Discussions continue on the salary structure and length of the contract.



De Gea, this season, overtook Red Devil’s legend Peter Schmeichel for the all-time most clean sheets in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag purportedly wants the keeper to extend his stay at Old Trafford as part of the ETH project since he has been somewhat consistent for United this season.