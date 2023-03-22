Davido returns, set to release next album, Timeless

By Efe Onodjae

The pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has returned to Instagram after months of hiatus from his social media page as he set March 31st for his next albumtitled “Timeless”.

Recall that the music star, took a pause on social media when he lost his only son, Ifeanyi, on October 31, 2022.

Further checked by Vanguard revealed the Nigerian superstar, Davido, deleted the majority of his posts on Instagram, including his profile picture leaving only three including.

The only posts remaining on the singer’s Instagram account with 26.4 million followers were that of his late son, Ifeanyi; pictures from his performance at the Qatar World Cup, and the post of him and his lover, Chioma Rowland, getting ready for the World Cup performance in December 2022.

Today, the pop star retuned with video clips of his about-to-release musical album.

According to him, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal.

“A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence”

The pop star went further to appreciate his fans for their show of love and support. He wrote; “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.

My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Pre-save link in bio” he added.