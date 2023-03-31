Davido hints at collaboration with Wizkid

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has hinted at a possible musical collaboration with fellow superstar, Wizkid.

Davido– who recently released his fourth studio album ‘Timeless,’ revealed this in an interview with Beat FM–where he stated that he maintains a cordial relationship with Wizkid who calls to check on him regularly.

He further revealed that conversations about a potential joint tour with Wizkid is ongoing and a musical collaboration between the Afrobeats giants is hugely feasible.

Davido said: “I would be lying to you if I tell you that [the tour] is not in the talks. It’s looking like next year. I think me and Wiz are probably going to drop a record. Shout out to my brother. He literally calls me every week and checks on me. Shout out to Wiz.”

Wizkid had earlier demonstrated his unalloyed love for Davido when he revealed on social media that he would embark on a tour with the Afrobeats star. The news delighted fans who for years, have been yearning for a collaboration between the international megastars.

Similarly, in a tweet on Friday, The Grammy Award-winning singer further preached ‘More love, less ego’ when he referred to Davido as his brother and urged fans to listen to his colleague’s album, ‘Timeless.’

Y’all go listen to timeless by my brother @davido 🔥🔥🔥❤️🦅



https://t.co/Xz5o2GxXGo — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 31, 2023

Davido announced the release of his much anticipated 4th studio album on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.

The 17-track album features Nigerian artists such as The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, DMW’s latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori as well as multiple Grammy-award winning Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps.

Also on the album is the Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021.