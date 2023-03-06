Consistency necessary for achieving greatness — Jaybash

By Fortune Eromosele

A Nigerian drift driving prince and sensation Jamus Bashar Muhammad, also known as Jaybash has consistency, dedication and hardwork, remained necessary tools for achieving greatness.

Jaybash stated this when he secured several brand ambassadorships.

Background

He (Jaybash) has become a household name in Nigeria’s motorsport industry. His consistency and mastery of the art of drifting and tuning sideways are unrivaled.

Born on the 11th of November, 1996, Jamus Bashar popularly known as Jaybash grew up in Borno state, Maiduguri but later moved to Lagos for three years before returning to Abuja. His love for cars kicked off when him and his friends started making toy cars from old tins and slippers.

They would spend afternoons in the dirt, designing and building what they thought were the perfect cars. Jaybash was captivated by the idea of creating something from nothing, and a toy car seemed the perfect way to make that happen.

Achievements

Jaybash has already worked as an ambassador for a few brands, but he has even higher ambitions for the future. He still finds time to talk to his legions of fans about everything motorsports, from drifting techniques to tuning, and he’s working on new projects and international collaborations.

Being a notable car drift racer in Nigeria and one of the custodians of car drifting in the country, Jaybash has worked with numerous brands as a brand ambassador and image maker to the brands, some of the projects he has embarked on were; “There’s “Olukismet” from 2020-2023, “Auto Wheels” from 2021-2023.

Others were, “YNM Security” from 2020-2023, “Abuja Garage” from 2018-2023, “Brands by Sals” started 2023, “Henry Fellas Clothing” from 2020-2023, “Fanfaro Oil” from 2021-2023, “Power Horse Energy Drink” from 2020-2023.