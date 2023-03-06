CAN backs Sanwo-Olu for second term

By Gabriel Olawale

Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, has endorsed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

Speaking during a press conference at the Chapel of Christ The Light – Ikeja, the chairman of the association, Rev. (Dr.) Stephen Adegbite said that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have performed excellently well in the state.

He said that their achievements in the critical sectors of the economy are endearing, and as an association, they are convinced that they need to be sustained. “Today, we would like to inform the residents of Lagos State, that the Christian Association of Nigeria in Lagos and the Christian Community in the state are throwing our weight solidly behind the candidacy of the incumbent Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and His deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office.”

“Let me say that this endorsement is based primarily on one thing, performance, and nothing else.” His achievements in the critical sectors of the economy of the state are endearing, and we are convinced that they need to be sustained.

“The recently completed multibillion naira Imota Rice Mill project, foreign direct investments coming through the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the recently completed first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the commencement of the second phase are commendable.

“Also they have done well in repositioning of the health sector through the building of more health centres at the grassroots, and a free health policy for children bellow 18 years and adults above 65 years of age are not minding your ethnic background or religious affiliations are just few of the things we have seen and consistency is what we need. These, amongst others, are projects, programmes, and policies capable of creating employment for our teeming youths and helping in strengthening our economic fortunes.”

Adegbite however makes it clear that as an association, they are not against any candidate by endorsing Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, but are guided by an objective sense of history. “Our blessings are certainly with all of them. But as a people guided by an objective sense of history on how we got to where we are, and based on what we have seen and experienced so far, putting our trust in Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who has done extremely well the first time around, is the safest and right thing to do.”