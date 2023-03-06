C/River: LP denies alliance with APC

Labour Party (LP) Cross River chapter has denied any alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.



The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr Lekan Ofem, debunked the claim in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday.



Recall that the APC State Chairman, Mr Alphonsus Eba, had made the claim of his party going into alliance with the LP at a press conference in Calabar on Monday.

Eba had said that the APC would adopt the LP House of Assembly candidate for Yala 1, Mr Brian Odey, for the Saturday’s poll.

Eba explained that the endorsement/adoption of the LP candidate followed the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the candidacy of Mrs Regina Anyogo, who was hitherto the candidate of the APC.

He said that endorsing/adopting the LP candidate was in line with the political calculation and sportsmanship to support the LP in the state.

The LP Publicity Secretary said the endorsement of LP Candidate for Yala 1 State Constituency has no affiliation with LP Cross River structure and that the chapter completely dissociate itself from the arrangement.

According to him, “Eba this morning at the Press Center in Calabar claimed that Labour Party in Cross River State has collapsed her structure for APC.

“I wish to state that LP is not in any alliance with APC or any political party as LP has a Governorship Candidate in the person of Ogar Osim who is very much in the race to victory.

“We understand that LP outstanding performance during the Presidential Elections where LP won in Cross River State including Yala LGA which is the primary constituency of the APC State Chairman has placed Labour Party as a threat to other political parties.

“We urge our teaming supporters, and Labour Party faithful to remain calm and disregard any rumour in the Social media that is not endorsed by the leadership of Labour Party,” he said.