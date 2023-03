Gov Bala Mohammed wins Bauchi gubernatorial poll

By Charly Agwam Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

Governor Bala of the PDP polled a total of 525,281 votes against that of the APC’s Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar who scored 432,272 votes.

The result of the election, which is about to be announced by the returning officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, who is the vice chancellor of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday morning, showed that Governor Bala won in 15 local government areas out of the 20 LGAs of the State.

The official results from all 20 local government areas are as follows:

KIRFI LGA

APC – 11,631

PDP – 13,454

NNPP – 3,571

LP – 33

JAMA’ARE LGA

APC – 11,865

PDP – 13,693

NNPP – 3,253

LP – 17

PRP – 24

ZLP – 05

APP – 05

APM – 22

Registered Voters: 64,880

Accredited Voters: 29,309

Total valid Votes: 28,965

Rejected Votes: 335

Total votes cast: 29,300

BOGORO LGA

APC – 10,436

PDP – 16,589

NNPP – 3,365

LP – 174

PRP – 29

Registered Voters: 74,238

Accredited Voters: 31,209

Total valid Votes: 30,854

Rejected Votes: 353

Total votes cast: 31,307

WARJI LGA

APC – 11,783

PDP – 20,416

NNPP – 1,812

LP – 19

PRP – 27

Registered Voters: 69,911

Accredited Voters: 35,344

Total valid Votes: 34,346

Rejected Votes: 211

Total votes cast: 34,557

GIADE LGA

APC – 18,023

PDP – 14,145

NNPP – 1,114

LP – 05

PRP – 10

ZLP – 01

Registered Voters: 73,771

Accredited Voters: 33,702

Total valid Votes: 33,401

Rejected Votes: 287

Total votes cast: 33,688

ITAS/GADAU LGA

APC – 16,206

PDP – 18,778

NNPP – 2,913

LP – 17

PRP – 08

ZLP – 05

Registered Voters: 112,314

Accredited Voters: 38,826

Total valid Votes: 38,053

Rejected Votes: 594

Total votes cast: 38,647

GAMAWA LGA

APC – 22,565

PDP – 21,558

NNPP – 1,841

LP – 09

PRP – 13

ZLP – 04

Registered Voters: 147,996

Accredited Voters: 47,800

Total valid Votes: 46,236

Rejected Votes: 812

Total votes cast: 47,048

DAMBAM LGA

APC – 11,325

PDP – 13,307

NNPP – 4,395

LP – 79

PRP – 77

ZLP – 21

Registered Voters: 84,972

Accredited Voters: 31,518

Total valid Votes: 30,389

Rejected Votes: 895

Total votes cast: 31,284

SHIRA LGA

APC – 21,644

PDP – 25,373

NNPP – 2,536

LP – 14

PRP – 34

Registered Voters: 108,951

Accredited Voters: 51,717

Total valid Votes: 49751

Rejected Votes: 702

Total votes cast: 50,454

ZAKI LGA

APC – 19,637

PDP – 26,420

NNPP – 1,415

LP – 08

PRP – 13

Registered Voters: 124,366

Accredited Voters: 49,576

Total valid Votes: 47,605

Rejected Votes: 528

Total votes cast: 48,133

GANJUWA LGA

APC – 17,606

PDP – 20,924

NNPP – 7,387

LP – 87

PRP – 25

Registered Voters: 125,770

Accredited Voters: 48,703

Total valid Votes: 46,881

Rejected Votes: 822

Total votes cast: 47,703

DASS LGA

APC – 11,596

PDP – 14,471

NNPP – 643

LP – 32

PRP – 14

Registered Voters: 67,971

Accredited Voters: 28,773

Total valid Votes: 28,317

Rejected Votes: 448

Total votes cast: 28,765

DARAZO LGA

APC – 23,544

PDP – 19,736

NNPP – 3359

LP – 45

PRP – 392

Registered Voters: 121,548

Accredited Voters: 49446

Total valid Votes: 47,540

Rejected Votes: 1023

Total votes cast: 48,473

ALKALERI LGA

APC – 15,798

PDP – 34,387

NNPP – 2069

LP – 127

PRP – 135

Registered Voters: 151,551

Accredited Voters: 53,733

Total valid Votes: 52,852

Rejected Votes: 626

Total votes cast: 53,478

NINGI LGA

APC – 23,795

PDP – 29,515

NNPP – 4,178

LP – 37

PRP – 55

TAFAWA BALEWA LGA

APC – 22,928

PDP – 35,100

NNPP – 3,166

LP – 183

PRP – 21

ZLP – 05

Registered voters: 153,849

Accredited voters: 62,733

Total valid votes: 62,027

Rejected votes: 659

Total votes cast: 62,686

MISAU LGA

APC – 26,448

PDP – 16,351

NNPP – 1,820

LP – 42

PRP – 845

ZLP – 04

Registered voters: 130,880

Accredited voters: 48,284

Total valid votes: 46,491

Rejected votes: 912

Total votes cast: 47,403

KATAGUM LGA

APC – 35,774

PDP – 25,218

NNPP – 2,376

LP – 37

PRP – 514

Registered voters: 188,254

Accredited voters: 66,296

Total valid votes: 64,728

Rejected votes: 1,404

Total votes cast: 66,132

TORO LGA

APC – 29,848

PDP – 65,456

NNPP – 3,634

LP – 88

Registered voters: 232,305

Accredited voters: 101,462

Total valid votes: 100,455

Rejected votes: 945

Total votes cast: 141,400

BAUCHI LGA

APC – 69,850

PDP – 80,390

NNPP – 5,749

LP – 465

PRP – 307

ZLP – 87

Registered Voters: 459,359

Accredited Voters: 161,656

Total valid Votes: 158,909

Rejected Votes: 2418

Total votes cast: 161,327