BBC staff protest over Gary Lineker’s suspension

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Following the suspension of Gary Lineker from hosting matchday duties, key staff at BBC have protested against his suspension.

This has led to cancellations of multiple shows that ordinarily hold on the station.

Recall that the British Broadcasting Corporation suspended the ex-England international over political issues as he supposedly breached the guidelines of the firm.

Lineker had made a comment on social media, where he condemned the UK’s government’s new asylum policy and compared the language used to Nazi Germany.

Reacting to the suspension, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, who are broadcast pundits with Lineker on MOTD hosting, confirmed on Twitter that they won’t be available for hosting the show.

The former Arsenal forward, Wright also threatened to quit the corporation if Lineker is later sacked.

“That is the distraction and let me tell you something if the BBC do get rid of Gary Lineker I am out,” Wright commented on the issues on his podcast Wrighty’s House.

“I am gone, I am not staying there. On his own platform, he should be able to say what he wants to say.

“Gary Lineker, he says stuff on everything and it’s almost like this one has missed everybody simply because he says so much but this is so right what he is saying. I have spoken to Gary, I am behind him.

“He wrote a tweet about everything that has been happening with the human rights issues and everything here and it’s the perfect distraction for this government. Gary’s tweet was the headline news, it’s like they need Gary Lineker to distract everybody. For me, it’s a human issue, it’s not political.”

Similarly, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, and Alex Scott have followed the same wave of objection towards BBC’s decision.

The football focus host Alex Scott tweeted, “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today… Hopefully, I will be back in the chair next week…”

The replacement for Scott was supposed to be Kelly Sommers, but shehas also reportedly stepped down.