Bayern return top of Bundesliga with Stuttgart win

Players including Stuttgart’s Japanese midfielder Genki Haraguchi (C) react after the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP) /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

European giants Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory at Stuttgart, claiming a valuable three points in the title race.

The Bavarians took the lead in the 39th minute when defender Matthjis de Ligt fired a low strike from distance before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting– who signed a one-year contract extension yesterday, increased the lead in the 62nd minute after receiving a fine work from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller.

Juan Jose Perea pulled a goal back for Stuttgart two minutes before the end of the game as Bayern Munich held on and took all three points at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The win sends Julen Nagelsmann’s side back to the summit of the Bundesliga table, ahead of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on goal difference with 23 games played by each side.

Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Friday to overtake Bayern Munich with a three points lead on top but a win against Stuttgart now sends the German champions back to the summit.