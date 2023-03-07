Assembly election will hold in insecurity-torn areas, says Imo REC

.

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the forthcoming state Assembly elections will hold in local government areas plagued by insecurity in Imo State.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting convened to review presidential/National Assembly elections in the state with a view to tackling challenges that arose, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu expressed her desire to deploy both personnel and electoral materials to the areas affected by insecurity in the state such as Orlu, Orsu, Oru East L.G.As.

He pleaded with politicians to cooperate with the commission to ensure a successful election.

The REC blamed members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its NATO counterparts for reneging on an agreement earlier signed with INEC regarding the presidential/National Assembly polls.

Prof Agu, who asked the stakeholders to suggest ways of ensuring hitch-free elections on Saturday, was advised by stakeholders also to put private transporters in their plans to avoid last-minute disappointment.

They advised that if the transporters do not report before 8:00 AM on the election day, the commission should immediately activate an alternative arrangement.

The stakeholders reminded the REC that the commission is responsible for conducting successful and credible elections, adding that she should stop apportioning blames.

Presidential/National Assembly elections did not hold in many wards in local government areas affected by insecurity in the state, but results were reportedly returned for such communities, which resulted in a series of protests against results announced by INEC.