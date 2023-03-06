APC guber aspirant, Okoro hails President-elect, Tinubu

Chief Sunday Okoro, an aspirant for the governorship of Abia State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, has congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for emerging victorious in the February 25 presidential election.

Chief Okoro, the Anaemenyuoku 1 of Okagwe Ohafia in Abia State and an-American-based astute businessman, entrepreneur and security expert, said the victory of Tinubu was well-deserved, describing the former Lagos State governor as a man fit for the job.

Chief Okoro, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Touchstone Security Inc. (USA), Supreme Business System LLC (USA), and Zenith Touchstone Magnets Ltd (Nigeria), expressed the hope that with Asiwaju Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, the country would be on the path of sustained election progress and prosperity.

The politician, while speaking to the media recently, said Tinubu used his magic wand to transform Lagos as the main economic hub of West Africa, expressing the hope that Nigeria would be better off with Asiwaju as the president.

“I heartily congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deservedly winning the presidential election.

“I am very much happy with his election as the president. Nigerians have made the right choice.

“Everyone knows that Tinubu is the best and most experienced among all of them that contested for the presidency and he has the contacts and influence to make Nigeria work again.

“He is a good manager of men and material resources; no wonder so many people who passed through his political tutelage are now doing great and shaping the destiny of this country today.

“All of us cannot forget in a hurry what he did in Lagos when he was the governor.

“Yes Lagos was the former capital of Nigeria but the modern Lagos we have today with huge internal generated revenue is because of Tinubu’s ingenuity in governance and this is what he is going to bring to make Nigeria great again.

“I sincerely congratulate our president-elect and wish him the very best in his drive to make the country great,” Chief Okoro said.

Recall that Tinubu defeated the candidates of both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively to win the 2023 presidential election.