American reality star, Blac Chyna removes ‘demonic’ tattoo, implants, fillers after finding God

After removing her face fillers and implants, Blac Chyna continued her epic make-under ‘healing journey’ by having the Baphomet tattoo she got in 2021 lasered off her left hip.

According to Daily Mail, Washington, DC-born 34-year-old shared two videos documenting her road trip to Henderson, NV and subsequent visit to Clear Out Ink over the weekend.

‘I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,’ Blac – who boasts 21.8M, social media followers – explained.

‘It gots to come off. Do you know what I mean? I’m about to have no mark of the beast – anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.’

Pricing at Clear Out Ink starts at $100/treatment, but it can take as little as three or as high as 12+ laser sessions (spaced six-eight weeks apart) to totally remove the offending ink.

The Black Hamptons actress didn’t just remove the Baphomet either, she also had smaller pieces ‘Jay’ (for YBN Almighty Jay) and ‘Stevenson’ (for Tyga) removed.

The former stripper recently candidly revealed to DailyMail how getting baptized and reconnecting with God inspired her dramatic physical and mental make-under, which has seen her dissolving her filler, quitting her ‘degrading’ OnlyFans career, and shedding her infamous stage name in favour of embracing her birth name.

The 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by Angela White, explained that – following her baptism in May last year – she came to the realization that continuing to share very X-rated images and videos on the ‘degrading’ platform was not ‘what God will want me to do’.