American model Blac Chyna in Nigeria to launch a whitening cream she does not use

American Super Model, Angela Renee White a.k.a. Blac Chyna who is set to launch a whitening cream, she does not use, has arrived Lagos with a taste of Nigerian Jollof Rice which she said was the best.

The former Stripper was ushered into Lagos at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport with maximum security.

The 30 year old mother of two (`King’ in 2012 with rapper, Tyga and `Dream’ in 2016 with Rob Kardashian) took to her insta-story to share the picture of the plate of Nigerian Jollof Rice with a caption:

“Nigerian jollof is so bomb’’.

The super model reportedly does not use the cream she proposes to launch in Nigeria on Sunday. She is only a promoter, paid to do so, according to reports by celebrity website TMZ.

This has triggered many reactions from Nigerians including threats from some quarters not to step her foot into Nigeria to offer Nigerian ladies her bleaching cream.

The model cum rapper had announced earlier on that she will be in Nigeria on Sunday, Nov. 25 for the launch of “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream”.

Equipped with a Swarovski-crystal studded jar, the cream is said to increase “moisture for a brighter beautiful comfortable feel” according Whitenicious official Instagram page @whitenicious.

The company described the cream as the key to “less discolouration and unevenness while SPF protection minimises future damage.”

The cream is supposedly said to go for a whopping $250 dollars per jar, that is about N90,750 a bottle.

According to reports she has been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation.

However, the model who is also an entrepreneur is partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to roll out the beauty product.

In December 2013, she launched her online boutique entitled `88fin’ filled with new clothing and products from her clothing line of the same name.

That same month, Chyna launched her own brand of adhesive eyelashes called “LASHED by Blac Chyna’’.

Also in February 2014, the model who graduated from JLS Professional Make Up Artist School purchased a beauty bar in Encino, Los Angeles, offering makeup course.