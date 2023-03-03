3 docked for setting traditional ruler’s house ablaze in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Odogbolu, the headquarters of Odogbolu local government has remanded three suspects; Adeyemi Oluwole, Adebola Ogunkoya, and Joseph Fidelis, in Ijebu Ode Correctional centre.

The trio, who were arraigned before Magistrate A. Ogunmodede, were accused of burning the ancestral home of the Baale of Erebe, in the Odogbolu Local Government, Olusegun Lawal.

The suspects were arraigned on three count charge of arson and breach of peace.

The charges read in part, “That you, Adeyemi Oluwole, Adebola Ogunkoya, Joseph Fidelis, and others still at large, sometime in September 2022, at Omu Ijebu in the Odogbolu Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit arson.

“That you, Adeyemi Oluwole, Adebola Ogunkoya, Joseph Fidelis and others still at large on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did willingly set fire to the living apartment.”

The monarch was represented in court by his counsel, Olanrewaju Aiyedun.

The police prosecutor told the court that the offences were punishable under Sections 516, 433, and 294 (d) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1 Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

The prosecutor presented before the court a remand application requesting the defendants to be held in prison.

The defendants’ pleas were not taken.

Ogumodede granted the prosecutor’s request and ordered the defendants to be remanded.

The case was adjourned till April 18, 2023.

Our Correspondent gathered that the suspects alongside other fleeing members of the gang invaded the traditional ruler’s home, but when he was nowhere to be found, they set the house ablaze and destroyed the valuables.

Commenting on the development, the monarch said he petitioned the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the State Commissioner of Police, and the Chairman of the LGA, seeking immediate action to rescue him and entire community from the hoodlums who had taken over his community.

He said, “since last year, some land grabbers had been invading my community. I had written several letters to the authorities. I was at Ijebu Ode when I received a distress call that my ancestral home was on fire”.

“By the time I got to the scene, the entire building had been burnt down. The eyewitnesses couldn’t talk, because they had been harassed with guns and other weapons. These hoodlums have been terrorising my community since August 2022.

“They have done the peak of the entire atrocity so far; they burnt my ancestral home where we have all the artefacts and other valuable things. I have been hiding and my family no longer have rest of mind. They have been after my life, if not they won’t have burnt my home.”