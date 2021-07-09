REPS: Bill to create State police, Amotekun scales second reading

By Tordue Salem – Abuja 

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bleeds, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC counts multiple victories within days in the House of Representatives. 

The difference is now stark: Members of the APC in the Green Chamber, have gone up from 211 in 2019, to 236 last week. 

Other parties, namely the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, hold 5 seats (with one vacant as a result of Rep. Osy Prestige’s death), Social Democratic Party, 1 and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, one as well. 

The number of APC members in the House now gives them more than the required two-thirds to exact an overwhelming influence on every legislative subject. 

A member of the House of Representatives, Rimamnde Shawulu, earlier, called on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to resign from his position with immediate effect, for failing to stanch the flow of defections from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker urged Secondus to throw in the towel before the next general elections, because of his failure to stop the gale of defections from PDP. 

In a letter he wrote to a Secondus entitled: “In the Interest of our Party, Democracy and the People of Nigeria: Time To Do The Needful”, Shawulu pointedly told the Chairman to resign.

“I  plead with you sir to show leadership today and in the interest of the party, your good name, and the future of Nigeria to resign immediately as National Chairman”, he said.

ALSO READ: FIRS, MultiChoice tango over N1.8trn tax liabilities

According to the lawmaker from Taraba State, “Today, not unexpectedly, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State denounced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Unlike other times, when leaders of the party in the House (both the Minority Caucus Leadership and the House PDP Caucus Leadership), put up some form of protest, not a whisper was heard or a hand raised in protest against the decamping!

“Our Leader, Sir, I write this letter with a heavy heart; and with the deepest regard for your office and your person, no one can doubt that you have made your contributions to the growth of the party.

“Sir not much use will be served in going down memory lane on the formation of the PDP, your contributions to the party and the sacrifices you and other leaders have made.

“Indeed, when the Governor of Rivers State HE Nyesome Wike sought the support of members of the House of Representatives for your candidacy of the National Chairmanship of the Party, he extolled your virtues of tenacity and commitment to the party and our hope, then, to win the 2019 elections.

“He said you were the most experienced and loyal person who would commit everything to the success of the party. Indeed, and according to him, the relentless pursuit of success would be the guide of your actions.

“The PDP, as you very well know, ought to represent the hope of Nigerians for a new future and to, at the very least, provide some formidable resistance and pull from the brink that the APC government has tragically brought Nigeria to.

“Unfortunately, the increasing weakness, incoherence, and daily loss of membership of our party to the ruling party have contributed to the general feeling of hopelessness in the country.

“The populace has now begun to feel that we don’t have the capacity to take over the reigns of power from the ruling party. To put it bluntly, in a presidential democracy, a strong opposition party is necessary to provide a viable alternative to the governing party. Our party is failing in this regard. 

“We don’t need a soothsayer to know that as our party weakens or its leadership abandons pressing issues to embark on trips to ‘Afghanistan’ such as last week’s protests against Loretta’s Onochie’s nomination as a commissioner of INEC, more members will be tempted to leave the party to secure their political future.

“Some will be too discouraged to fight the unconstitutional acts and brazen illegalities being perpetrated by the ruling party as the reign of terror and insecurity envelope the country, while vast swathes of land are being taken over by bandits and ISWAP Boko Haram, who are already setting up forms of governance in some part of the country.

READ ALSO: Airlines must refund 100% airfares to passengers after two-hour delay — FG

“Most dangerous for everyone, including our party, is the fact that more people will become despondent and resort to self-help and or line up behind thugs and local warlords.

“Dear Chairman, Sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling, so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruinous APC.

“Then, will its doors be seen to be open to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilize Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular.

“This was the obvious wish of opinion of party members and leaders when Dr Adamu Muazu resigned as Chairman of the party. Your good self took over to enable the party regain momentum.

“Presently, without discounting the efforts and sacrifices you have made, it is obvious that our party is in far worse circumstances than when Alhaji Adamu Muazu fled the scene. 

“You cannot fail to note that our party lost both the 2015 and 2019 elections, and we have fewer members in the National Assembly than we had in 2015. And, as well, our outing during the 2019 National Assembly leadership contest was so disastrous that even members of the public may be wondering whether our party still has members in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Beside the gale of defections from the party which may continue to haunt us, our party is so divided in many states that without reconciliation we may not stand any realistic chance of winning the forthcoming elections.

“One is wont to dismiss as idle prattle rumours making the rounds that some at the highest levels of our party have been “settled” or compromised such as to make the PDP unelectable.

“But in politics perception no matter how wrong-headed often drives reality and even rather outlandish conspiracy theories will gain more traction with more defections of governors or of members of the National Assembly to the APC, which given the havoc it has inflicted on the country ought to be the party on the run.

ALSO READ: Worst yet to come for Africa as COVID-19 cases rise for 7th consecutive week — WHO

“The way out: Parents sacrifice for their children. Leaders sacrifice for the good of the people they lead.

“History is replete with examples of leaders who have had to leave their positions so that the people they lead will survive or prosper.

“In several of our cultures in Nigeria, leaders who lead their people into disastrous circumstances commit suicide! Sir, history calls and beckons on you to do the needful, not to die but to live for the party by surrendering leadership, in order for reconciliation and repositioning of the party to begin in earnest for a fresh start.

“You, and indeed, all members of the National Working Committee should make such a sacrifice in the interest of the PDP, Nigeria and democracy.

“I plead with you sir to show leadership today and in the interest of the party, your good name, and the future of Nigeria to resign immediately as National Chairman.

“The 2023 elections are just two years away, with a few off-cycle governorship elections in a few states getting underway in a few months, the party needs time to reorganize, reconcile feuding members and prepare to campaign with well-prepared and articulated programmes to rescue Nigeria from the present morass.

“It bears restating that time is not on our side. You and the current national working committee members will be unable to lead the reconciliation process because you are unfortunately enmeshed in several current controversies.

“My Chairman, Sir, I come in peace, and do know that God will lead you aright if you ask him to!”.

Though the Chairman of the PDP caucus in the House, Rep. Kingsley Chinda(PDP-Rivers), didn’t pick or return the call ofbthr reporter, a chat with Rep. Shawulu later revealed that any members of PDP were disposed to the ouster of Secondus.

“We didn’t sit as a caucus to decide that Secondus should go, but I know that many people are with me. Many of our members, said they like it(my call on Secondus to resign). They support me”, he said. 

Hon. Abass Adekunle AdigunOyoIbadan North- East/South- EastPDP
Hon. Abbas TajudeenKadunaZaria FederalAPC
Hon. Abdel-majid Adesegun AdekoyaOgunIjebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun WatersidePDP
Hon. Abdul Olajide JimohLagosLagos MainlandAPC
Hon. Abdulganiyu Saka Cook olododoKwaraIlorin East/SouthAPC
Hon. Abdulkadir ArmayauKatsinaDutsin-ma/KurfiAPC
Hon. Abdulkadir RahisBornoMaiduguri (Metropolitan)APC
Hon. Abdulkarim UsmanNassarawaAkwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/WambaPDP
Hon. Abdullahi MamuduNigerAgaie/LapaiAPC
Hon. Abdullahi UsmanNigerLavun/Mokwa/EdatiAPC
Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe SalameSokotoGwadabawa / IllelaAPC
Hon. Abdullahi Gaya MahmudKanoAlabasu/Gaya/AjingiAPC
Hon. Abdullahi Idris GarbaNigerKontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/MashegAPC
Hon. Abdullahi Lawan Ken kenKanoGwaleAPC
Hon. Abdullahi Saad AbdulkadirBauchiNingi/WarjiAPC
Hon. Abdulmumin Ari MohammedNassarawaNasarawa/TotoAPC
Hon. Abdulraheem Olatunji OlawuyiKwaraEkiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-eroAPC
Hon. Abdulrauf Abdulkadir ModibboAdamawaYola North/Yola South/GireiAPC
Hon. Abdulrazak Sa’ad NamdasAdamawaJada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/ToungoPDP
Hon. Abdulsalam Gambo MubarakTarabaBali/GassolAPC
Hon. Abiodun James FalekeLagosIkejaAPC
Hon. Abiola Peter MakindeOndoOndo East/Ondo WestSDP
Hon. Abubakar Abdullai AhmadSokotoSokoto North/Sokoto SouthPDP
Hon. Abubakar Hassan FulataJigawaBirniwa/Guri/Kiri-KasammaAPC
Hon. Abubakar Hassan NalarabaNassarawaAwe/Doma/KeanaAPC
Hon. Abubakar Kabir AbubakarKanoBichiPDP
Hon. Abubakar Lado AbdullahiNigerGurara/Suleja/TafaAPC
Hon. Abubakar Sarki DahiruNassarawaLafia/ObiAPC
Hon. Abubakar Yabo UmaruSokotoShagari/YaboAPC
Hon. Abubakar Yahaya KusadaKatsinaKankia/Ingawa/KusadaAPC
Hon. Adaramodu Adeyemi RaphaelEkitiEkiti South West/Ikere/Ise/OrunAPC
Hon. Adebayo Olusegun BalogunLagosIbeju-LekkiAPC
Hon. Adedayo Isaac OmolafeOndoAkure North/SouthPDP
Hon. Adedeji Stanley OlajideOyoIbadan North West/South WestPDP
Hon. Adejoro AdeogunOndoAkoko South East/South WestAPC
Hon. Adelegbe Emmanuel OluwatimehinOndoOwo/OseAPC
Hon. Adewale Oluyemi TaiwoOyoIbarapa East/IdoPDP
Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi OnanugaOgunIkenne/Shagamu/Remo NorthAPC
Hon. Adeyemi Taofeek AlliLagosMushin IAPC
Hon. Ado Sani KiriJigawaRingim/TauraAPC
Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone FrederickBayelsaSagbama/EkeremorPDP
Hon. Ahmadu Usman JahaBornoDamboa/Gwoza/ChibokAPC
Hon. Ahmed ShehuZamfaraBungudu/MaruPDP
Hon. Ahmed Bakura MuhammadZamfaraBakura/MaradunPDP
Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu SafanaKatsinaSafana/Batsari/Dan-MusaAPC
Hon. Ahmed Idris WasePlateauWaseAPC
Hon. Ahmed Ndakene AbubakarKwaraEdu/Moro/PatigiAPC
Hon. Ahmed Usman LimanKatsinaMusawa/MatazuAPC
Hon. Aishatu Jibril DukkuGombeDukku / NafadaAPC
Hon. Ajibola Saubana MurainaOyoIbarapa Central/Ibarapa NorthPDP
Hon. Akanni Enitan Dolapo-badruLagosLagos Island IAPC
Hon. Akeem Adeniyi AdeyemiOyoAfijio/Oyo East/Oyo West/ AtibaAPC
Hon. Akinola Adekunle AlabiOyoOna-Ara/EgbedaAPC
Hon. Akintola George OluokunOyoLagelu/AkinyeleAPC
Hon. Alajagusi Abdulyekeen SadiqKwaraAsa/Ilorin WestPDP
Hon. Alex Egbona EgbonaCross RiverYakurr/AbiPDP
Hon. Alhassan Ado GarbaKanoTudun-Wada/DoguwaAPC
Hon. Ali Ibrahim AbdullahiKogiAnkpa/Omala/OlamaboroAPC
Hon. Aliu Ademorin KuyeLagosSomoluAPC
Hon. Aliyu Betara MuktarBornoBiu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya KusarAPC
Hon. Aliyu Da’u MagajiJigawaBirnin-Kudu/BujiAPC
Hon. Aminu SuleimanKanoFaggeAPC
Hon. Aminu Ashiru ManiKatsinaMani/BindawaAPC
Hon. Amos Gwamna MagajiKadunaZangon Kataf/JabaAPC
Hon. Anayo Edwin NwonuEbonyiEzza North/IshieluPDP
Hon. Aniekan John UmanahAkwa IbomAbak/Etim Ekpo/IkaPDP
Hon. Awaji-inombek Dagomie AbianteRiversAndoni/Opobo/NkoroPDP
Hon. Ayeni Lawrence BabatundeOsunAtakunmosa East/ Atakunmosa West/Ilesha East/APC
Hon. Babajimi Adegoke BensonLagosIkoroduAPC
Hon. Babangida IbrahimKatsinaMalumFashi/KafurAPC
Hon. Babangida Alasan AbdallahKanoDalaAPC
Hon. Babatunde HunpeLagosBadagryAPC
Hon. Badamasi AyubaKanoDambatta/MakodaAPC
Hon. Bala KokaniSokotoKebbe/TambuwalAPC
Hon. Bamidele SalamOsunEde North,South/Egbedero/EjigboPDP
Hon. Barde Umar YakubuKadunaChikum/KajuruPDP
Hon. Bashar IsahKebbiArgungu/AugieAPC
Hon. Bashir Uba MashemaBauchiJama’are/Itas-GadauAPC
Hon. Bashiru Ayinla DawoduLagosOshodi-Isolo IPDP
Hon. Bede Uchenna EkeImoAboh Mbaise/Ngor OkpalaPDP
Hon. Bello A KaojeKebbiBagudo/SuruAPC
Hon. Bello Shinkafi HassanZamfaraZurmi/ShinkafiPDP
Hon. Bem Benjamin MzonduBenueMakurdi/GumaPDP
Hon. Beni Butmak LarPlateauLangtang North/SouthPDP
Hon. Benjamin Okezie KaluAbiaBendeAPC
Hon. Benson Rollands IgbakpaDeltaEthiopePDP
Hon. Blessing Onyeche OnuhBenueOtukpo/OhiminiAPGA
Hon. Bolaji Yusuf AyinlaLagosMushin IIAPC
Hon. Boma GoodheadRiversAkuku-Toru/Asari-ToruPDP
Hon. Boniface Sunday EmerengwaRiversIkwerre/ EmohuaPDP
Hon. Bright Tamuno GogoRiversOkrika/Ogu-BoloPDP
Hon. Chinedu Benjamin ObidigweAnambraAnambra East/WestAPGA
Hon. Chinedu Nweke OgahEbonyiIkwo/Ezza SouthAPC
Hon. Chinyere Emmanuel IgweRiversPort Harcourt 2PDP
Hon. Chisom Promise DikeRiversTai/Eleme/OyigboPDP
Hon. Chris Emeka AzuboguAnambraNnewi North/South/EkwusigoPDP
Hon. Christopher Ngoro AgibeCross RiverIkom/BokiPDP
Hon. Chukwuemeka NwajiubaImoEhimembano/ihitte Uboma/ObowoAPP
Hon. Chukwuma NwazunkuEbonyiOhaukwu/EbonyiPDP
Hon. Dachung Musa BagosPlateauJos South/EastPDP
Hon. Dandutse Mohammed MuntariKatsinaFuntua/DandumeAPC
Hon. Daniel Effiong AsuquoCross RiverAkamkpa/BiasePDP
Hon. Danladi Baidu TijoTarabaLau/K/Lamido/Ardo-KolaPDP
Hon. Darlington Gideon NwokochaAbiaIsiala Ngwa North/SouthPDP
Hon. David Abel FuohTarabaGashaka/Kurmi/SardaunaPDP
Hon. David Idris ZachariasKogiIdah/Ibaji/Igalamela/OfuAPC
Hon. Dennis IdahosaEdoOvia South/West-Ovia North/EastAPC
Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa AmadiEnuguEzeagu/UdiPDP
Hon. Doctor Farah DagogoRiversDegema/BonnyPDP
Hon. Dozie Ferdinand NwankwoAnambraAnaocha/Njikoka/DunukofiaAPGA
Hon. Dumnamene Robinson DekorRiversKhana/GokanaPDP
Hon. Egoh Emmanuel Ajokpa-ogheneLagosAmuwo OdofinPDP
Hon. Ekene Vincent OfumeluAnambraOyi/AyamelumPDP
Hon. Emeka Martins ChineduImoAhiazu Mbaise/EzinihittePDP
Hon. Emmanuel Effiong Ukpong-udoAkwa IbomIkono/ IniPDP
Hon. Ereyitomi ThomasDeltaWarriPDP
Hon. Essien Ekpenyong AyiCross RiverAkpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar SouthPDP
Hon. Eta Mbora EdimCross RiverCalabar Munincipal/OdukpaniPDP
Hon. Etaba Michael IromCross RiverObubra/EtungPDP
Hon. Ezenwankwo Okwudili ChristopherAnambraOrumba North/SouthAPGA
Hon. Fatuhu MuhammedKatsinaDaura/Sandamu/MaiAduaAPC
Hon. Femi Akeem GbajabiamilaLagosSurulere IAPC
Hon. Francis Charles UduyokAkwa IbomIkot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern OboloPDP
Hon. Francis Ejiroghene WaiveDeltaUghelli North/South/UduAPC
Hon. Gabriel Saleh ZockKadunaKachia/KagarkoAPC
Hon. Gagdi Adamu YusufPlateauPankshin/Kanke/KanamAPC
Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun JohnsonLagosOshodi-Isolo IIAPC
Hon. Garba Datti MuhammadKadunaSabon GariAPC
Hon. Gaza Jonathan GbefwiNassarawaKARU/KEFFI/KOKONAPDP
Hon. Gboluga Dele IkengbojuOndoOkitipupa/IrelePDP
Hon. Gibeon Goroki MiskaruAdamawaGuyuk/ShellengPDP
Hon. Godday Odagboyi SamuelBenueApa/AgatuPDP
Hon. Gwani Gideon LucasKadunaKauraPDP
Hon. Hafiz M kawu IbrahimKanoTarauniAPC
Hon. Hamisu IbrahimKadunaIkara/KubauAPC
Hon. Hamza DalhatuKatsinaRimi/Charanchi/BatagarawaAPC
Hon. Haruna MsheliaBornoAskira-Uba/HawulAPC
Hon. Haruna Ibrahim MaitalaPlateauBassa/Jos NorthAPC
Hon. Haruna Isa DederiKanoKaraye/RogoAPC
Hon. Hassan AbdullahiKogiDekina/BassaAPC
Hon. Hassan Sokodabo UsmanFederal Capital TerritoryKuje/Abaji/Gwagwalada/KwaliPDP
Hon. Henry NwawubaImoMbaitolu/ikeduruPDP
Hon. Henry Okon ArchibongAkwa IbomItu/Ibiono IbomPDP
Hon. Ibrahim HamzaKadunaSobaAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Makama misauBauchiMisau/DambamAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi DutseJigawaDutse/KiyawaAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha AliyuSokotoWurno/RabahAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Ayokunle IsiakaOgunIfo/EwekoroAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Babajide ObanikoroLagosEti-OsaAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed BukarBornoDikwa/Mafaf/KondugaAPC
Hon. Ibrahim Umar PotiskumYobeBade/JakuskoAPC
Hon. Idiris Abubakar AjejeYobeFika/FuneAPC
Hon. Iduma Enwo IgariweyEbonyiAfikpo North/Afikpo SouthAPC
Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy MomahAnambraIhialaAPGA
Hon. Iheonunekwu Ephraim NwuziRiversEtche/OmumaPDP
Hon. Ikenna Onyechere ElezieanyaImoOwerri Municipal/Owerri North/WestPDP
Hon. Iorwase Herman HembeBenueVandeikya/KonshishaAPC
Hon. Ismail Kayode TijaniKwaraOffa/Oyun/IfelodunAPC
Hon. Israel Sunny goliBayelsaBrass/NembeAPC
Hon. Jaafar Abubakar MagajiAdamawaMubi N/Mu S/MaihaAPC
Hon. Jacob Adejumo AjaoOyoOgbomosho/North/South/OrireZLP
Hon. Jafaru MohammedNigerAgwara/BorguAPC
Hon. James Adisa OwolabiLagosIfako-IjaiyeAPC
Hon. Jarigbe Agom JarigbeCross RiverOgoja/YalaPDP
Hon. Jerry AlagbaosoImoOrlu/Oru East/OrsuPDP
Hon. Jimoh Aremu OlaifaOgunImeko Afon/Egbado NorthSDP
Hon. Jimoh Olusola OjugbeleOgunAdo-Odo/OtaAPC
Hon. Joe Eghoghon EdionweleEdoEsan Central/West/IguebenPDP
Hon. John DyeghBenueGboko/TarkaAPC
Hon. Johnson Egwakhide OghumaEdoEtsako East/West/CentralAPC
Hon. Joseph Asuku BelloKogiAdavi/OkehiAPC
Hon. Jude Ikponmwosa Ise-idehenEdoEgor/Ikpoba-okhaPDP
Hon. Julius Gbabojor PondiDeltaBurutuPDP
Hon. Julius Omozuanvbo IhonvbereEdoOwan West/EastAPC
Hon. Kabir Tukura IbrahimKebbiZuru/Fakai/Sakaba/D/WasaguAPC
Hon. Kabiru AmaduZamfaraTsafe/GusauPDP
Hon. Kabiru IdrisKanoKura/Madobi/Garun MalamAPC
Hon. Kabiru YahayaZamfaraAnka/MafaraPDP
Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Usman rurumKanoRano/Bunkure/KibiyaAPC
Hon. Kalambaina Abdullahi KalambainaSokotoKware/WamakkoAPC
Hon. Kani Faggo AbubakarBauchiShira/GiadeAPC
Hon. Kasimu Bello MaigariTarabaJalingo/Yorro/ZingAPC
Hon. Kenneth Anayo ChikereRiversPort Harcourt 1PDP
Hon. Khadija Waziri Bukar abba ibrahimYobeDamaturu/Gujba/Gulani/TarmuwaAPC
Hon. Kingsley Chima UjuImoOguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru WestAPM
Hon. Kingsley Ogundu ChindaRiversObio/AkporPDP
Hon. Kolade Victor AkinjoOndoEseodo/IlajePDP
Hon. Kolapo Korede OsunsanyaOgunIjebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North EastAPC
Hon. Kolawole Wasiu LawalOgunEgbado South and IpokiaAPC
Hon. Komsol Alphonsus LonggapPlateauMikang/Quan.Pan/ShendamAPC
Hon. Kpam Jimin SokpoBenueBurukuPDP
Hon. Kumo Usman BelloGombeAkkoAPC
Hon. Kurdula Yusuf IsahSokotoGudu/TangazaAPC
Hon. Kwamoti Bitrus LaoriAdamawaDemsa/Numan/LamurdePDP
Hon. Lawal Muhammadu IdirisuKogiAjaokutaAPC
Hon. Lawan Shettima AliYobeBursari/Geidam/YunusariAPC
Hon. Leke Joseph AbejideKogiYagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-muroPDP
Hon. Lynda C Chuba ikpeazuAnambraOnitsha North/SouthPDP
Hon. Mahmoud MohammedKanoGezawa/GabasawaAPC
Hon. Makki Yalleman AbubakarJigawaMallam Madori/KaugamaAPC
Hon. Makwe Livinus MakweEbonyiIvo/Ohaozara/OnichaPDP
Hon. Mallam Bukar GanaBornoKukawa/Mobbar/Abadam/GuzamalaiAPC
Hon. Mani Katami MaishinkoSokotoBinji/SilamePDP
Hon. Mansir Mashi AliyuKatsinaMashi/DvisiAPC
Hon. Mansur Manu SoroBauchiDarazo/GunjuwaAPC
Hon. Mark Terseer GbillahBenueGwer East/Gwer WestPDP
Hon. Martins George OkeEnuguIgbo-Etiti/Uzo-UwaniPDP
Hon. Micah Yohanna JibaFederal Capital TerritoryAbuja Municipal /BwariPDP
Hon. Michael Okon EnyongAkwa IbomUyo/Uruan/Nsit Ata/Ibeskip AsutanPDP
Hon. Mohammed Bago UmaruNigerChanchagaAPC
Hon. Mohammed Garba GololoBauchiGamawaAPC
Hon. Mohammed Omar BioKwaraBaruten/KaiamaAPC
Hon. Mohammed Saidu BargajaSokotoIsa-Sabon-BirniPDP
Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen BelloKanoSumaila/TakaiAPC
Hon. Mohammed Tahir MongunoBornoMonguno/Marte/NganzaiAPC
Hon. Moshood Kayode AkioluLagosLagos Island IIAPC
Hon. Mufutau Adewale EgberongbeLagosApapaAPC
Hon. Muhammad Ali WudilKanoWudil/GarkoAPC
Hon. Muhammad Bello YakubuKebbiB/Kebbi/Kalgo/BunzaAPC
Hon. Muhammad Umar JegaKebbiGwandu/Aliero/JegaAPC
Hon. Muhammadu Adamu FagengawoJigawaBabura/GarkiAPC
Hon. Muhammed Gudaji KazaureJigawaKazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/YankwashiAPC
Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed MonroviaKadunaKaduna SouthAPC
Hon. Mukhtar Shehu LadanKadunaMakarfi/KudanAPC
Hon. Mukhtar Zakari ChawaiKadunaKauruAPC
Hon. Munir Babba Dan agundiKanoKumbostoAPC
Hon. Murtala IsahKatsinaKankara/Sabuwa/FaskariAPC
Hon. Musa Sarkin adarSokotoGoronyo/GadaAPC
Hon. Musa Mohammed PaliBauchiAlkaleri/KirfiAPC
Hon. Musa Umar GaroKanoGwarzo/IkaboAPC
Hon. Musibau Taiwo KolawoleLagosAjeromi-IfelodunAPC
Hon. Mustafa Muhammed SaiduAdamawaFufore/SongPDP
Hon. Mustapha Dawaki BalaKanoDawakin Kudu/WarawaAPC
Hon. Nasiru Sani Zangon dauraKatsinaBaure/ZangoAPC
Hon. Nassir Ali AhmedKanoNassarawaAPC
Hon. Nazifi SaniJigawaGumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar/GagarawaAPC
Hon. Ndudi godwin Godwin ElumeluDeltaAniocha North/Aniocha South/ Oshimili N & SPDP
Hon. Nicholas Ebomo MutuDeltaBomadi/PataniPDP
Hon. Nkeiruka Chidubem OnyejeochaAbiaIsuikwato/UmunneochiAPC
Hon. Nnolim John NnajiEnuguNkanu East/Nkanu WestPDP
Hon. Nse Bassey EkpenyongAkwa IbomOron/Mbo/Okobo/UrueOffong/Oruko/Udung-UkoPDP
Hon. Nsikak Okon EkongAkwa IbomIkot Ekpene/ Essien Udim/ Obot AkaraPDP
Hon. Oberuakpefe Anthony AfeDeltaOpke/Sapele/UvwiePDP
Hon. Obinna ChidokaAnambraIdemili North/SouthPDP
Hon. Obua Azibapu FredBayelsaOgbiaPDP
Hon. Ochiglegor Legor IdagboCross RiverBekwarra/Obudu/ObanlikuPDP
Hon. Ofor Gregory ChukwuegboEnuguEnugu North/SouthPDP
Hon. Ogunlola Omowumi OlubunmiEkitiIjero/Ekiti West/EfonAPC
Hon. Olajide Boladale OlatubosunOyoAtisbo/Saki East/Saki WestAPC
Hon. Olanrewaju Oladapo EdunOgunAbeokuta SouthPDP
Hon. Olatunji Abiola ShoyinkaLagosSurulere IIPDP
Hon. Olubukola Oyegbile OyewoOsunIrepodun/Olurunda/Osogbo/OroluAPC
Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-OjoOndoAkoko North East/WestAPC
Hon. Olufemi Bandele AdebanjoLagosAlimoshoAPC
Hon. Olufemi Julius FakeyeOsunBoluwaduro/Ifedayo/IllaAPC
Hon. Olufemi Richard BamisileEkitiEmure/Gbonyin/Ekiti EastAPC
Hon. Olumide Abiodun OjerindeOyoOlurunsogo/OorelopeAPC
Hon. Olumide Babatunde OsobaOgunAbeokuta North/ Obafemi- Owode/OdedaAPC
Hon. Olusegun Dokun OdebunmiOyoOgo-Oluwa/SurulereAPC
Hon. Olusola Steve FatobaEkitiAdo Ekiti/Irepodun-IfelodunAPC
Hon. Oluwole OkeOsunObokon/OriadePDP
Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-ihamaEdoOredoPDP
Hon. Onofiok Akpan LukeAkwa IbomEtinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit UbiumPDP
Hon. Ossai Nicholas OssaiDeltaNdokwa/UkwaniPDP
Hon. Ottah Francis AgboBenueAdo/Obadigbo/OpkokwuPDP
Hon. Ozurigbo ugonnaImoIsu/Njaba/Nkwerre/NwangeleAPC
Hon. Paschal Chigozie ObiImoIdeato North /SouthAPM
Hon. Patrick AisowierenEdoOrhionmwon/UhunmwodeAPC
Hon. Patrick Nathan IfonAkwa IbomEket/Onna/Esit Eket/IbenoPDP
Hon. Patrick Oziokoja AsaduEnuguNsukka/Igbo-Eze SouthPDP
Hon. Prestige Chinedu OssyAbiaAba North/SouthAPGA
Hon. Preye Influence goodluck OsekeBayelsaSouthern IjawAPC
Hon. Prince cornelius Nnaedozie NnajiEnuguEnugu East/Isi-UzoPDP
Hon. Prince olaide Adewale AkinremiOyoIbadan NorthAPC
Hon. Rasheed Olalekan AfolabiOsunOdo-Otin/Ifelodun/BoripeAPC
Hon. Richard Iorkyaan GbandeBenueKatsina-Ala/Ukum/LogoPDP
Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu KwewumTarabaDonga/Ussa/Takum/Special AreaPDP
Hon. Robert Aondona TyoughBenueKwande/UshongoPDP
Hon. Sada SoliKatsinaKaita/JibiaAPC
Hon. Saidu Doka UmarNigerShiroro/Rafi/MunyaAPC
Hon. Saidu Musa AbdullahiNigerBida/Gbako/KatchaAPC
Hon. Salisu Iro IsansiKatsinaKatsina North CentralAPC
Hon. Samaila Abdu SuleimanKadunaKaduna NorthAPC
Hon. Samuel Babatunde AdejareLagosAgegeAPC
Hon. Samuel Chinedu OnwuasoAnambraAwka North/SouthPDP
Hon. Samuel Ifeanyi OnuigboAbiaIkwuano/Umuahia North/SouthPDP
Hon. Samuel Mayowa AkinfolarinOndoIleoluji-Okeibo/OdigboAPC
Hon. Sani Ma’aruf NassKanoMinjibir/UngogoAPC
Hon. Sani Umar BalaKanoTsanyawa/KunchiAPC
Hon. Satomi Alhaji ahmadBornoJereAPC
Hon. Sergius Oseasochie OgunEdoEsan North-East/Esan South- EastPDP
Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim SharadaKanoKano MunicipalAPC
Hon. Shehu BalarabeKadunaBirnin-Gwari/GiwaAPC
Hon. Shehu MohammedKebbiMaiyama/Koko/BesseAPC
Hon. Shehu Beji BarwaNigerBOSSO/PAIKOROAPC
Hon. Shehu Nicholas GarbaKadunaJemaa/SangaPDP
Hon. Shina Abiola-pellerOyoIseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/IwajowaAPC
Hon. Simon Chukwuemeka AtigweEnuguIgboeze North/UdenuPDP
Hon. Simon Davou MwadkwonPlateauBarkin Ladi/RiyomPDP
Hon. Simon Elisha KaruGombeKaltungo/ShongomAPC
Hon. Solomon Ezinwa onyemaobi AdaeluAbiaObingwa/Osisioma/UgbunagboPDP
Hon. Solomon Maren BulusPlateauMangu/BokkosPDP
Hon. Solomon T BobRiversAhoada-East/Abua/OdualPDP
Hon. Stephen Sinikiem AzaikiBayelsaYenagoa/Kolokuna/OpokumaPDP
Hon. Sulaiman Gumi AbubakarZamfaraGummi/BukkuyumPDP
Hon. Sununu Tanko YusufKebbiYauri/Shanga/NgaskiAPC
Hon. Sylvester Obinna OgbagaEbonyiAbakaliki/IzziPDP
Hon. Taiwo Olukemi OlugaOsunAyedaade/Irewole/IsokanAPC
Hon. Tajudeen Adekunle ObasaLagosOjoPDP
Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi AdefisoyeOndoIdanre/IfedoreSDP
Hon. Tajudeen Ayo YusufKogiKabba/Bunu/IjumuPDP
Hon. Tango Bauchi YayaGombeGombe,kwami &FunakayeAPC
Hon. Taofeek Abimbola AjilesoroOsunIfe Central/East/North/SouthAPC
Hon. Tasir Olawale RajiLagosEpeAPC
Hon. Tata OmarBauchiZakiAPC
Hon. Tijani Ahmed YusufKogiOkene/Ogori-MagogoAPC
Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir JobeKanoDawakin-Tofa/Tofa/Rimin GadoAPC
Hon. Tijjani Zannah ZakariyaYobeMachina/Nguru/Karasuwa/YusufariAPC
Hon. Toby Okey OkechukwuEnuguAninri/Agwu/Oji-uzoPDP
Hon. Tolulope Tiwalola Akande-sadipeOyoOluyole Local Govt.APC
Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-obiRiversAhoada West/Ogba EgbemaPDP
Hon. Uko Ndukwe NkoleAbiaArochukwu/OhafiaPDP
Hon. Umar Abdulkadir SarkiBauchiKatagumADC
Hon. Umar Abdullahi KambaKebbiArewa/DandiAPC
Hon. Umar Muda LawalBauchiToroAPC
Hon. Umar Sani Dan galadimaZamfaraKaura Namoda/Birnin MagajiPDP
Hon. Umeoji Chukwuma MichaelAnambraAgutaAPGA
Hon. Unyime Josiah IdemAkwa IbomUkanafun/OrukanamPDP
Hon. Usman ZannahBornoKaga/Gubio/MagumeriAPC
Hon. Usman Danjuma ShiddiTarabaIbi/WukariAPGA
Hon. Usman Ibrahim AuyoJigawaHadejia/Kafin Hausa/AuyoAPC
Hon. Uzoma Nkem AbontaAbiaUkwa East/Ukwa WestPDP
Hon. Victor MelaGombeBalanga/BilliriAPC
Hon. Victor Onyemaechi NwokoloDeltaIkaPDP
Hon. Wilfred Chukwuka OnyemaAnambraOgbaruPDP
Hon. Yakubu DogaraBauchiBogoro/Dass/Tafawa BalewaPDP
Hon. Yakubu Shehu AbdullahiBauchiBauchiADC
Hon. Yinusa Akintola AmobiOsunAyedire/Iwo/Ola-OluwaAPC
Hon. Yuguda Hassan KilaJigawaGwaramAPC
Hon. Yunusa Ahmad AbubakarGombeYamaltu-DebaAPC
Hon. Yusuf MigaJigawaJahun/MigaAPC
Hon. Yusuf Ahmad BadauKanoBagwai/ShanonoAPC
Hon. Yusuf Buba YakubAdamawaHong/GombiAPC
Hon. Zainab GimbaBornoBama/Ngala/KalabalgeAPC
Hon. Zakaria Dauda NyampaAdamawaMichika/MadagaliPDP
Hon. Zakariya’u Mohammed GaladimaYobeBade/JakuskoAPC
Hon. Zayyad IbrahimKadunaIgabiAPC

