Home » 2023 elections » Wike’s anointed candidate, Fubara clears 8 LGAs in Rivers [See results]
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Wike’s anointed candidate, Fubara clears 8 LGAs in Rivers [See results]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara who is the anointed candidate of the state governor, Nyesom Wike has cleared eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, according to the state governorship election results collated so far. 

Fubara, born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State on 28 January, 1975, is an accountant and a technocrat who rose to serve as the Accountant General of Rivers State.

For live updates of results and postponed voting across the country, click HERE.

See below the guber results collation in Rivers so far: 

Related News

1. Tai LGA 

Registered: 76613 

Accredited: 10393

A: 34

APC: 295 

LP: 13 

PDP: 9276 

SDP: 508 

TVV – 10227 

Rejected: 87 

TVC: 10314 

Snatching of BVAS 

2. Opobo Nkoro LGA 

Registered: 59047

Accredited: 13376

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

TVV – 13189

Rejected: 142

TVC: 13331 

3. Gokana LGA 

Registered: 145566 

Accredited: 40702 

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840 

TVV: 39467 

Rejected: 1235 

TVC: 40702 

4. Ogu Bolo LGA 

Registered: 61705

Accredited: 9295

A: 121

APC: 1524

LP: 34

PDP: 7103

SDP: 310

TVV: 9155

Rejected: 140

TVC: 9295 

5. Eleme LGA

Registered: 126111

Accredited: 14852

A: 67

APC: 2662

LP: 544

PDP: 8414

SDP: 2251

TVV: 14247

Rejected: 382

TVC: 14629

6. Ikwerre LGA

Registered: 166079

Accredited: 24677

A: 138

APC: 7503

LP: 895

PDP: 13716

SDP: 1447

TVV: 24090

Rejected: 584

TVC: 24674

7.  Oyigbo LGA

Registered: 121815

Accredited: 16894

A: 147

APC: 2793

LP: 2688

PDP: 9886

SDP: 796

TVV: 16561

Rejected: 322

TVC: 16883 

8. Etche LGA 

Registered: 130757

Accredited: 26933

A: 288

APC: 6408

LP: 552

PDP: 16043

SDP: 2586

TVV: 26320

Rejected: 591

TVC: 26911

Issues: Opposition party agents raise conflict between figures on IREV portal and those being declared by the ROs.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.