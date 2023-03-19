Wike’s anointed candidate, Fubara clears 8 LGAs in Rivers [See results]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara who is the anointed candidate of the state governor, Nyesom Wike has cleared eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, according to the state governorship election results collated so far.
Fubara, born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State on 28 January, 1975, is an accountant and a technocrat who rose to serve as the Accountant General of Rivers State.
See below the guber results collation in Rivers so far:
1. Tai LGA
Registered: 76613
Accredited: 10393
A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508
TVV – 10227
Rejected: 87
TVC: 10314
Snatching of BVAS
2. Opobo Nkoro LGA
Registered: 59047
Accredited: 13376
A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159
TVV – 13189
Rejected: 142
TVC: 13331
3. Gokana LGA
Registered: 145566
Accredited: 40702
A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840
TVV: 39467
Rejected: 1235
TVC: 40702
4. Ogu Bolo LGA
Registered: 61705
Accredited: 9295
A: 121
APC: 1524
LP: 34
PDP: 7103
SDP: 310
TVV: 9155
Rejected: 140
TVC: 9295
5. Eleme LGA
Registered: 126111
Accredited: 14852
A: 67
APC: 2662
LP: 544
PDP: 8414
SDP: 2251
TVV: 14247
Rejected: 382
TVC: 14629
6. Ikwerre LGA
Registered: 166079
Accredited: 24677
A: 138
APC: 7503
LP: 895
PDP: 13716
SDP: 1447
TVV: 24090
Rejected: 584
TVC: 24674
7. Oyigbo LGA
Registered: 121815
Accredited: 16894
A: 147
APC: 2793
LP: 2688
PDP: 9886
SDP: 796
TVV: 16561
Rejected: 322
TVC: 16883
8. Etche LGA
Registered: 130757
Accredited: 26933
A: 288
APC: 6408
LP: 552
PDP: 16043
SDP: 2586
TVV: 26320
Rejected: 591
TVC: 26911
Issues: Opposition party agents raise conflict between figures on IREV portal and those being declared by the ROs.
