2023 elections: We’ve no plan to attack Lagos  – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said the group has no plan to launch any attacks into Lagos state or any region.

The pro-separatist group made this known in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Powerful on Friday.

It reassured the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu all Yoruba people that IPOB has no intention to attack any region or tribe unless threatened.

Powerful was said to be reacting to an allegation by a group that called Delta Igbos that IPOB had allegedly deployed a Special Squad in Lagos to cause mayhem.

But, the pro-separatist group said the IPOB would never attack the Yoruba nation because they are a non-violent group seeking only the freedom of its people through a referendum.

According to him, the Igbo and Yoruba had come a long way in their struggle to liberate their people from contraption.

He urged the Lagos state governor, Yoruba traditional rulers, their opinion moulders, politicians, Afenifere leaders, particularly Chief Gani Adams, “to do all that is necessary to stop the so-called Delta Igbos and their sponsors in their tracks to avoid igniting a fire that will pitch IPOB against the Yoruba Nation agitators.”

The statement further eeads, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU has been drawn to the public statement from a group, Delta Igbos alleging that IPOB had deployed IPOB Special Squad in Lagos to cause mayhem.

We would have ignored this fake information from these traitors, but it’s obvious that they are working with the enemies who are recently promoting Igbophobia in Lagos.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB is not and can never be a party to Nigerian politics. IPOB members are not interested in Nigerian politics and can’t be used as political thugs. IPOB will never attack any region, person, or tribe for any reason unless threatened. IPOB has never had any record of violence in all our rallies across the world.

IPOB, however, warned that, “those raising these false alarms should be held responsible for the arson and destruction of Igbo properties. They are the agents of the tribal bigots in Lagos who are promoting ethnic hatred against Igbos.”