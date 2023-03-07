200 Lagos-bound passengers stranded

File photo of stranded Nigerians evacuated home.

•As Lufthansa diverts flight to Cotonou, Malabo

By Prince Okafor

A Lufthansa Flight LH566 from Frankfurt direct to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, was on Friday diverted to Cotonou, Togo and later Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea, after the pilot had announced to over 200 passengers on board that the Lagos airport was closed.

Vanguard gathered that the Lagos-bound passengers,15 Malabo-bound passengers were scheduled to arrive Lagos by 5:45 pm on March 3, 2023 before flying to Equatorial Guinea capital to drop off 15 Malabo-bound passengers.

However, passengers bound for Lagos did not arrive until 2am on March 4, 2023, as findings revealed that the Lagos airport was not closed at any time on March 3.

One of the passengers who preferred anonymity, said: “We left Frankfurt on March 2, 2023 by 12 noon to Lagos and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea. This flight was supposed to be at Lagos by 5.45pm. On getting to Lagos, the pilot told us that they couldn’t land because the Lagos airport was closed.

“He took us to Contonou airport and landed waiting for Lagos airport to open. We were there for almost three hours, during this time, relatives waiting for the flight was panicking. Then individuals were now making calls to relatives asking what was happening in the Lagos airport.

“It was then we realised that Lagos airport was not closed. We now demanded that the pilot should take us to Lagos. After much argument, the pilot told us, he was taking us to Malabo, to drop the 15 passengers before coming back to Lagos to drop over 200 passengers.”

“This was what the pilot did. We now landed at 2: 00 am. When we said we won’t come down on arrival at Lagos without the airline making a proper arrangement for us, the pilot threatened us and said he would call the police to evacuate us.”

Lufthansa management had issued a circular to the Frankfurt- bound passengers from Lagos, dated March 3, 2023, which stated: “Dear Lufthansa guest, Unfortunately, your flight LH569/3 March from Lagos to Frankfurt is delayed due to operational reason.

”The incoming aircraft has been diverted and to land in Cotonou (Benin) and then to Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) before reaching Lagos destination.”Lufthansa would like to sincerely apologise for this delay and any inconvenience it may have caused to your journey. We have now planned an arrival of the aircraft in Lagos around 01:15 (it arrived 2:00 am) and we would do our best to manage quick turnaround.”

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Public Affairs, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, in a swift reaction, said: “There was never a day/time that MMA was closed. I will let you know if there will be any closure in the coming days.”

Airlines that arrive Lagos between 4pm and 7pm on the day in question include KLM, Air France, and British Airways, others.