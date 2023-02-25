Voting ends, counting, sorting begin at Lagos Mainland LGA

Accreditation to commence at unit EC30B on 21 Road, Festac town at 9.51am

The ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections have been concluded at most polling units in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, as sorting and counting of votes started.

Our correspondents, who monitored the electoral process at most polling units in the area, observed that the exercise has ended at polling units 040, 038, 039, and 009 in Ward 09, and Polling Unit 012 in ward 08 at Alagomeji area of Lagos Mainland LGA.



The electoral officials were seen counting, while some voters participated in the process keenly.



Assessing the process, an Observer, Mr Samson Abah, with the European Observation Mission in Nigeria, 2023, described the entire exercise as peaceful, fair, free and credible.