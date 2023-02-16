By Biodun Busari

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will survive without the five aggrieved governors known as G-5.

Lamido, a PDP chieftain said the party has been in existence for 25 years and is big enough to win this year’s general elections without Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleagues.

The former governor made these assertions during an interview on Politics Hub, a political show on Vanguard online TV on Thursday.

Lamido, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Idowu Bankole, that Wike has been castigating his own PDP family which is uncultured of him.

(Video): PDP, Nigeria’ll survive without G-5 – Lamido



Recall that Wike and his disgruntled colleagues – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have been calling for the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as the national chairman of the party.

The G-5 said Ayu should resign his appointment since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the PDP presidential candidate, arguing that two key posts cannot come from the North.

Speaking on the issue, Lamido reacted to the development in which Wike received the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Rivers State on Wednesday.

Lamido said, “It is a black man and African, and also in Nigerian culture, you don’t go out to castigate your own family. For Wike to do that, people are just wondering if he is normal?”

“It’s not Tinubu that produced him and it’s not Atiku that produced him. It’s PDP! If he then fights PDP, that means he’s unNigerian and uncultured.”

“PDP has been around for over 25 years. Nigerians will survive without Wike and his group. PDP will survive without him. It’s not a party of sole ownership. It’s not like APC owned by Tinubu and Buhari.

“If Tinubu and Buhari leave APC, the party is dead. You can see that PDP produced President Obasanjo, but Obasanjo is supporting Peter Obi,” he added.