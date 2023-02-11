Video: Davido’s daughter, Imade hospitalized

Imade Adeleke, daughter of Nigerian hip-hop sensation, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been hospitalized.

Imade’s mum, Sophia Momodu, posted clips online showing her (Imade) on drip.

In the clip posted by Sophia on Snapchat, a drip was passed through Imade’s vein with a plaster holding tightly the needle that was used as she was captured assisting her in using the toilet.

Although the mother of one did not comment on what happened to her, the video, however, shows that Imade is not in good health condition.

Sharing a word of prayer for her daughter, Sophia captioned her post;